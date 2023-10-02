Pharr bank president elected to state board of independent bankers

Only have a minute? Listen instead

A local bank president was elected to the board of directors for the Independent Bankers Association of Texas.

David Deanda Jr., president of the Lone Star National Bank in Pharr, was elected to the IBAT board in September during the association’s 49th annual convention in Frisco. He will serve a three-year term from 2023 to 2026.

Deanda was born and raised in Kingsville before beginning his 36-year career in banking, including 33 years with Lone Star National Bank.

He has been president of Lone Star National Bank since 2003 and was a key component in the bank’s transformation into one of the largest independent banks in the state with 38 full-service banking centers across the Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio.

Deanda is currently a board member for DHR Health and president of the Mission Economic Development Corporation. He has also served on the board of the McAllen Economic Development Corporation, the Texas A&M University Foundation Board of Trustees, and the Valley Alliance of Mentors for Opportunities and Scholarships (VAMOS).

He earned his Bachelor of Business Administration from Texas A&M University and is a graduate of the Southwestern Graduate School of Banking at Southern Methodist University.

He is also an active member of Palm Valley Church in Mission, and has served as chairman of the Hidalgo County Regional Mobility Authority for over five years.

Deanda and his wife Vivian have been residents of the Rio Grande Valley for over 33 years, raising two children in that time.

The Austin-based IBAT was formed in 1974 and is currently the largest state community banking organization in the nation, representing almost 5,000 banks and branches in more than 700 Texas communities.