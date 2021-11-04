©All Images Copyrighted
McAllen Memorial’s Gaby Torres (1) Alicia Zielger (10) Leah Garcia (13) Sammi Garcia (6) and Madisyn Sosa (4) celebrate a winning point against Corpus Christi’s Veterans Memorial during the 3rd set of an Area round playoff game at Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High school gymnasium on Thursday, Nov.,4, 2021 in Corpus Christi, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
McAllen Memorial’s Eliane Silberman (7) makes a block on Corpus Christi’s Veterans Memorial Tatiana Mosley (6) during the first set of an Area round playoff game at Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High school gymnasium on Thursday, Nov.,4, 2021 in Corpus Christi, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
McAllen Memorial’s Leah Garcia (13) and Eliane Silberman (7) with a block at the net against Corpus Christi’s Veterans Memorial Tatiana Mosley (6) during the 2nd set of an Area round playoff game at Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High school gymnasium on Thursday, Nov.,4, 2021 in Corpus Christi, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
McAllen Memorial’s Leah Garcia (13) jumps with joy with teammate Madisyn Sosa (4) after a crucial call and point against Corpus Christi’s Veterans Memorial during the 3rd set of an Area round playoff game at Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High school gymnasium on Thursday, Nov.,4, 2021 in Corpus Christi, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
McAllen Memorial’s Amare Hernandez (14) gets a hit past Corpus Christi’s Veterans Memorial Amber Geyer (2) and Tatiana Mosley (6)during the first set of an Area round playoff game at Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High school gymnasium on Thursday, Nov.,4, 2021 in Corpus Christi, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])
McAllen Memorial’s Leah Garcia (13) and Eliane Silberman (7) make a block against Corpus Christi’s Veterans Memorial Amber Geyer (2) during the first set of an Area round playoff game at Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High school gymnasium on Thursday, Nov.,4, 2021 in Corpus Christi, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | [email protected])

