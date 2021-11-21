EDINBURG — The UTRGV women’s basketball team won its home opener 74-70 over the McNeese Cowgirls on Sunday at the UTRGV Fieldhouse.

Sophomore Sara Bershers led the Vaqueros (1-3) by posting her first double-double of the season and third of her career with a career-high 29 points and a career-high tying 13 rebounds. Bershers went a career-high 6-for-10 from behind the arc. Taylor Muff scored a career-high 23 points on 11-of-17 shooting with seven rebounds. Freshman Brooke Jessen scored a career-high 12 points with five rebounds and a career-high three assists.

Desirae Hansen led the Cowgirls (2-2) with 23 points on six three-pointers and seven rebounds. Cristina Gill scored 13 points with four assists.

The Vaqueros pushed their lead to 20-11 early during the second on a Bershers three before the Cowgirls went on a 7-1 run to climb within 21-18. Bershers responded with a three as the Vaqueros scored seven-straight points to go up 28-18. Then, with the score 32-25, Bershers hit back-to-back 3-pointers to put the Vaqueros up 38-25.

The Cowgirls got as close as 10 at 51-41, but the Vaqueros responded with an 11-2 run to take a 62-43 lead early during the fourth quarter. The Cowgirls answered with a 25-7 run to pull within 69-68 with 29 seconds remaining. Bershers hit two free throws before Gil made a layup to make the score 71-70 with 10 seconds left. Jessen hit two free throws with two seconds left and Bershers made one with 0.8 seconds on the clock to put the game on ice.

UTRGV is back in action at 1 p.m. Saturday against future WAC opponent Southern Utah at the UTRGV Fieldhouse.