WESLACO — The Weslaco High Panthers kept their perfect District 32-6A record intact by taking down Harlingen High 9-2 on Friday at Weslaco High School.

The Panthers (17-2, 6-0) pulled out an 8-7 comeback victory Tuesday before Friday’s win to earn a season sweep of the Cardinals.

“We played well. We played as a team and we had a little breakdown here and there, but overall we did OK, hung in there and got the job done,” Weslaco High baseball head coach Eddie Serna said.

Stone Gomez led the Panthers with a 2-for-4 night at the plate with three RBIs and two runs scored. Ryan Everitt added a pair of RBIs and one run on 2-for-4 hitting.

Weslaco’s Julien Casares earned the win, striking out three in four innings while allowing one run on five hits and two walks.

Next for Weslaco is a 32-6A showdown against fellow district unbeaten Los Fresnos. Game 1 of the home-and-home series is slated for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Los Fresnos High School, with Game 2 set for 6:30 p.m. Friday at Weslaco High School.

Los Fresnos (16–6, 6-0) defeated Brownsville Rivera 4-2 on Friday to improve to 16-6 overall and 6-0 in district.

“Now that this one’s over it’s time to think about Los Fresnos,” Serna said. “If you play good defense and have good pitching, that gives you a big plus. I tell you what: I put my money on these guys — they’re a hell of a ball club. But Los Fresnos has a lot going for them too, so they’re going to be tough, but so are we.”

WILDCAT PAYBACK

After dropping Tuesday’s matchup against Brownsville Veterans 6-5, the Weslaco East Wildcats earned some revenge by taking down the Chargers 10-1 on Friday at Weslaco East High School. The Wildcats and Chargers split last year’s 32-5A title and have now split their 2022 regular-season series 1-1.

East’s Michael Brown and Nathan Rivas both posted two RBIs, while starting pitcher Alex Solis allowed four hits and one run while striking out 11 across six innings.