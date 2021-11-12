Lions run out of time in bi-district tilt with Trojans

CORPUS CHRISTI — There was no denying the heart and effort left on the turf by the La Feria Lions on Thursday at Cabaniss Stadium.

Led by a top-tier defensive performance, the Lions erased three-touchdown deficits and challenged the Beeville Jones Trojans to the final whistle. But their comeback attempt came up short during a 42-35 loss in the Class 4A Division I bi-district playoffs.

“We challenged them at halftime, told them we have a lot of pride in our program and we can come back. The kids responded,” Lions coach Oscar Salinas said. “These kids are fighters. Super, super proud of them. We just ran out of time, I feel.”

The Trojans got off to a fast start and held a 28-7 lead at halftime after controlling the first half. Senior quarterback Victor Gonzales connected with a handful of receivers as Beeville Jones targeted the overwhelmed Lions secondary to move efficiently downfield.

Junior halfback Isaiah Gonzales and senior tailback Cade Elder got the scoring started with 10- and 3-yard rushing touchdowns, respectively. During the second quarter, Victor Gonzales hit junior Colin Gomez for a 27-yard passing touchdown, then found senior Caleb Washington from 9 yards out.

Beeville Jones converted on fourth down three times during the first half, including on a fake punt following a bad snap. Defensively, the Trojans forced three turnovers-on-downs and notched an interception courtesy of junior linebacker Gavin Corpus to keep the typically high-powered and fast-tempo Lions offense contained.

Down by three touchdowns midway through the second quarter, Lions senior defensive lineman Eric Bernal came up with a huge play to set up a score. With the Trojans starting a drive deep in their own territory after a defensive stop, Bernal recovered a fumble, firing up the Lions as they took over on the 6-yard line.

Sophomore running back Zion Dickerson cashed in the turnover for a 6-yard rushing touchdown. Dickerson had the most offensive production for La Feria during the slow first half, using his speed to bust off some good gains.

Lions vs Trojans football game 1 of 6

La Feria dominated the third quarter to get back in the game. Dickerson scored on a 19-yard carry on the Lions’ opening drive, and a tough, tackle-eluding 12-yard rushing touchdown by senior quarterback Aaron Trevino made it 28-21.

“They came out in some different coverages (and) we did a better job of mixing it up, and I think that’s what helped us,” Salinas said. “Aaron was a great leader, the heart and soul of our team.”

The Lions’ defense flexed its muscles in the frame, too. A sack from senior David Garza and a clutch solo tackle by senior Elijah Vela forced a Trojans turnover-on-downs. Then, senior Leroy Benavidez, Vela and freshman Andruw Rivera came up big to stop Beeville Jones on fourth-and-goal from the 3.

“That unit hasn’t been as great as we’ve had in the past, but they fought so hard tonight and I’m so proud of them,” Salinas said. “We challenged them all week, and they came through for us. I told the coaches, we played championship football tonight. We had turnovers, stops, but that’s a great Beeville team and you’ve got to give them credit.”

La Feria turned to the passing game during the fourth quarter. The Trojans’ secondary, led by Washington and sophomore Edward Brako, who notched an interception, kept the Lions from being successful.

Beeville Jones scored twice in 2 1/2 minutes to again take a three-touchdown lead. Victor and Isaiah Gonzales linked up both times, with the latter hauling in 4- and 17-yard receiving touchdowns.

Again, the Lions fought back and showed how explosive their offense can be. Trevino delivered a perfectly placed ball to a double-covered Brandon Villanueva from 39 yards out. Following a fumble recovery by senior EJ Serna, Trevino heaved a 17-yard touchdown pass to junior Justin Rodriguez, making it 42-35 with 1:50 on the clock.

Trojans junior fullback Trey Barefield plowed through just enough yardage to allow the clock to run down.

The Lions finish the season 7-2 with an undefeated District 16-4A Division I championship. They’ll say goodbye to a talented senior class that brought a plethora of success to La Feria.

“It’s a young team, but those seniors led so well and did a great job tonight and all year long,” Salinas said. “They’ve done so much for the program. They brought us back through that COVID year. They established La Feria where we’re supposed to be. We’re going to be better because of those kids.”