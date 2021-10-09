Lady Chargers charge past Lady Lobos

By KIMBERLY OLGUIN, Special to RGVSports.com

BROWNSVILLE — The Brownsville Veterans Memorial Lady Chargers stayed in control in District 32-5A with a 25-12, 25-11, 25-11 victory over the visiting Lopez Lobos on Saturday.

The match fell on the Columbus Day holiday weekend, so some players and the head coaches were out for both teams.

“Today was a game where we were able to utilize a lot of our underclassmen,” Lopez assistant coach Sophia Nieto said. “They’ve been working hard on their blocking game and getting ready to compete.”

The Lady Chargers knocked out the first set, winning 25-12.

“I thought we came out with good energy today,” Brownsville Veterans assistant coach Arnold Torres said. “We try to emphasize the importance of coming out with strong energy, and I think that was the difference in today’s game. It gave us confidence that carried over to the game, and I think the girls did a good job.”

The Lady Lobos didn’t give up and battled during the second set, but lost 25-11.

“It was a difficult match, but we were able to pull off a couple of good games,” Nieto said.

The match ended with the Lady Chargers winning the third set 25-11.

“We are not going to give up because we know we are a great contender for playoffs, and we can still pick up those games that we need to earn a spot,” Nieto said.