EDINBURG — Edinburg High spent the first two weeks of the regular season knocking on the door of a win, losing both games by one score each.

The Bobcats kicked the door down with a 48-0 victory over La Joya Juarez-Lincoln on Thursday night at Richard R. Flores Stadium. The win was Edinburg High first-year head coach Rene Guzman’s first of his career.

“It’s been a long road now that we’re here. My hats off to these kids, my hats off to the staff, especially with everything that’s behind us,” the Edinburg High alum Guzman said. “The last two games we came close. We were right there at the end, just got to clean stuff up. We’re far from being perfect, but it’s like we tell the kids, ‘you shoot for perfection, you fall at excellence.'”

We’ll keep on pushing, we’ll enjoy this one tonight, and special, yes it is. It’s surreal. It’s a culmination of all the practices when I got there in March, going through all the adversity and getting the kids to believe in themselves. We got some great teams coming up in our district. By no means are we going to sit back and relax. It’s an ‘all gas, no brakes’ mentality.”

The Bobcats’ offense racked up more than 350 total yards, while the defense didn’t allow the Huskies to cross midfield at all throughout the game. Edinburg High’s special teams unit got in on the fun, as Aleksander Treviño blocked two punts and Domingo Luevano recovered a Huskies’ fumble on the opening kickoff.

Quarterback Roland Abrego ran for two touchdowns and tossed another to receiver Rivers Martinez. Dylan Garza scored two rushing touchdowns, and Rolando Del Bosque added another for the Bobcats.

Next for Edinburg High (1-2, 1-0) is a crosstown rivalry game against Edinburg Economedes (1-1, 0-0), scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Richard R. Flores Stadium.

Meanwhile, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln (0-3, 0-1) will be looking for its first win of the year as the Huskies host PSJA High (1-1, 0-0) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at La Joya ISD Stadium in La Joya.