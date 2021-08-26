RIO HONDO — The night before the start of the Texas high school football season brings a lot of emotions for coaches and players. For the Rio Hondo Bobcats, this season’s eve has more meaning than any before.

Due to decisions made in response to the COVID-19 pandemic last fall, Rio Hondo was unable to have a 2020 football season. The feeling of losing a season hasn’t been forgotten, and the Bobcats are doing everything necessary to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

“It hurt a lot because we were working out since the season finished and then COVID hit,” senior running back/strong safety Ethan Jeradiah said. “I found out when were in class on Zoom and I got a notification on my phone. It was hard. I didn’t believe it at first. … We still can’t let up because it’s still happening right now. The season could end tomorrow. We’re there in the weight room with masks on, trying to be as safe as we can.”

After Wednesday’s practice, the last before their first football game since 2019, coach Rocky James told his Bobcats to make the most of their opportunity to play. Rio Hondo kicks off its season at 7 p.m. today on the road against La Joya Juarez-Lincoln.

Senior linebacker/receiver Tomas Arredondo called it a blessing to be back. It was too hard for him to watch local football last year, and he’s thankful that his coaches and teammates are doing their part to make sure he and his classmates have a senior season to remember.

Throughout the 2020-21 athletic year, James stopped multiple games in different sports to issue warnings to opposing teams about not pulling masks down during action, which was allowed at most other schools. That attention to detail kept Rio Hondo from having any outbreaks, which it’s hoping to replicate this year.

“I didn’t pay attention to the season because I didn’t want to feel down. I had to take it off my mind. I just continued training, trying to get better every day,” Arredondo said. “We’re taking all the precautions, wearing a mask and sanitizing. Coach James is really, really helping us and trying to prevent missing another season. I’m sure he missed it as much as we did. …

“I’m really looking forward to (tonight) because I get to play with my brothers (and experience) the rush, the feeling of being zoned in on the game, the band playing, your fans cheering you on, pushing your brothers to play at the best of their abilities,” Arredondo added.

Along with Jeradiah and Arredondo, quarterback/free safety Zechariah Rios is another senior who played on Rio Hondo’s area finalist team in 2019 as a sophomore. He said “it was devastating” to find out they wouldn’t be playing last year, and he felt particularly bad for the seniors. With it now being his final season in black and gold, Rios wants to go out on top.

“It’s crazy, a bunch of different emotions going through me. Lots of excitement (for the first game),” Rios said. “I’m just blessed to be able to be out here on the field playing with my teammates. Ready to show out for my fans. … Senior year, you want to go out with a bang. I think we should be able to win district. Got a young group of guys, but they work just as hard as the seniors and want it just as much.”

James praised Rios for maturing throughout the offseason and stepping into a leadership role alongside Jeradiah and Arrendondo. And though the Bobcats are fairly young and inexperienced and don’t have as many players on the roster as in years past, they’re still coming into the season confident.

“It was an amazing feeling to show our town what we’re able to do (in our last scrimmage). I would say we’ve showed it since eighth grade. All those guys are really, really competitive and really good at what they do,” Arredondo said.

Added Jeradiah: “If we play together, we’re a really strong team. I think we’re ready. Our guys are tough, so we’ll be good.”

