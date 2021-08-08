Cardinals adapting, competing in first week of practice

The first week of the 2021 football season was different from any Harlingen High coach Manny Gomez has experienced, but it’s still an exciting time getting back to the game.

Gomez and the Cardinals, who were unable to play a District 32-6A championship game last season due to COVID-19 and ended up splitting the title with Brownsville Hanna as respective zone champions, are still dealing with cases in the program and seeing diminished numbers.

“Running around out there and being around the kids is a fun time, and it’s what we live for this time of the year. Super excited for the kids and what’s to come,” Gomez said. “We’re probably down, like, almost 50 percent, seriously. Staggering, very staggering, but it’s understood. …

“First day of school, I’m sure we’ll see some kids come out of the woodworks, but they’ll be so far behind. But we can’t be stubborn about it because, like they say, it’s an unprecedented time and something we haven’t experienced before, and we have to adapt and embrace,” Gomez added.

Even while challenges still abound, the Cardinals are doing their best to find silver linings. Gomez said he had roughly 16 kids missing from Week 1 due to COVID-19 protocols, with several being projected starters. In their absence, he’s seeing other athletes take advantage of the increased reps and budding competitions for starting roles.

“Things work in mysterious ways, and some of these guys that are in right now were on the bubble but they’re getting all the reps,” Gomez said. “It’s enabling these kids to grow. It’s developing quality backups, if they’re still considered backups when it’s all said and done. That’s what competition does, it brings the best out of a person.”

Harlingen High has nine starters returning, and the talented veterans mixed with a successful offseason have the Cardinals ahead of schedule. Gomez said the energy at practice has been great and the team is chomping at the bit to start facing other squads when scrimmages begin at the end of this week.

“It’s a great time right now. A lot of enthusiasm, and that’s what we’re looking for,” Gomez said. “A lot of our offense and defense has been installed already over the spring and the summertime, and now it’s all about executing. We’re working on timing and chemistry. We’re getting a bit wore out on beating up on each other, so we can’t wait ’til next Friday to go up against a different-colored jersey.”

