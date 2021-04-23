Hanna’s versatile Escovar signs with Southwestern football

Brownsville Hanna senior Diego Escovar made a longtime dream come true Wednesday when he signed to play football for Southwestern University.

Escovar was a two-way standout for the Golden Eagles throughout his career, earning first team all-District 32-6A honors at free safety his junior season and being named co-district most valuable player after returning to the quarterback position as a senior. He’ll be playing defensive back at Southwestern at the NCAA Division III level.

“It definitely means so much. I’ve been playing football since I was 5 years old, and knowing I’ll get to play football longer than most people can is such an amazing opportunity,” Escovar said. “I’ve always dreamed about signing and getting to play at the next level, so it was definitely a dream come true having all my friends, family, teammates and coaches there.”

Escovar reached out to many coaches during his recruitment process, and his connection with Southwestern was made through a direct message on Twitter. He wants other athletes looking for a chance to play sports in college to understand that displaying that kind of effort and taking chances will get them far.

“For any recruits trying to get out there and play at the next level, definitely use your resources. Use social media, send emails as much as you can. Don’t think just because you’re in the RGV coaches won’t look at you. Make time, put effort into your recruiting process and they’ll definitely look at you,” Escovar said.

Though he had success as an offensive player, Escovar said he prefers defense more, so his film reel was of defensive highlights. But Escovar credited his time as a quarterback with improving his football IQ and giving him the advantage of being able to read an opposing offense faster and better.

Hanna coach Mark Guess believes Escovar’s versatility — which was also on display when football season ended and he was a key contributor on the basketball team — will give him an edge at the college level. Guess called Escovar an intelligent kid and praised his “relentless effort.”

“He’s just got it. He watches a lot of film, and that also prepares him very well,” Guess said. “The fact that he is that versatile, and the way he studies film and all that, is going to pay huge dividends for him once he gets to the next level at Southwestern. … His determination and his work ethic in practice and the offseason, all those things came into play. He has a desire and the drive to want to play at the next level. He set a goal, and he worked his tail off to get there.”

Escovar said he’s looking forward to playing with the other Rio Grande Valley athletes that attend or are heading to Southwestern. He plans to double major in business and kinesiology, and in the future, attend law school in his pursuit of becoming a professional sports agent.

Escovar is in the top 10 percent of his class and thanked his mom and the Hanna coaching staff for pushing him to excel in the classroom as well as on the football field.

“Coach Guess, (defensive coordinator Jose Ramirez and offensive coordinator Damian Vela), ever since my freshman year they’ve always been a big part of pushing me to get better and making me the person I am on and off the field,” Escovar said. “And definitely (thanks to) my mom. She’s been a single mother since I was a little kid, so she’s been the one taking me to practices, 7-on-7 tournaments, wasting gas on me. She moved all of her plans to fit my plans, and no words can describe how much I love her and thank her for that.”