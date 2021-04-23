Hidalgo Co. reports one COVID-19 death, 66 new cases

One Hidalgo County resident died due to complications related to COVID-19, county officials reported Friday, while 66 more people tested positive.

The deceased individual was a Weslaco man in his 40s, according to a news release issued by the county which reported there are now a total of 2,810 COVID-related deaths.

Of the 66 new cases, 40 are confirmed cases, 22 are probable, and four are suspected cases.There are a total of 57,978 confirmed cases, 28,285 probable cases, and 1,547 suspected. Currently, there are 1,789 active cases.

The county also reported there are 118 individuals hospitalized for COVID-19 and, of those, 37 patients were being treated in an intensive care unit.