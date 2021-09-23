EDINBURG — The Edinburg High Bobcats rolled in all three phases of the game to secure a 34-14 victory over Mission High on Thursday night at Richard R. Flores Stadium.

The Bobcats piled up 383 yards of total offense on the way to the win, while limiting Mission’s high-flying offense to just 230 total yards.

“We challenged them to try to put four quarters of football together and it’ll show on the scoreboard. Today, I told them we finished about three and a half,” Edinburg High head coach Rene Guzman said.

Quarterback Roland Abrego, District 31-6A’s leading rusher, tallied 134 ground yards and two touchdowns and finished 10 for 13 with 117 yards passing and another score. Jonathan Duran added a rushing touchdown, while Jacob Gonzales scored on a 31-yard catch and run.

“It’s a great team win. It’s great for our city. Throughout the entire week of practice, we were just going hard 100%,” Abrego said.

A forced turnover on downs on the opening possession of the game set the tone for the Bobcats’ defense. Defensive lineman Jordan Ayala recorded a sack during Mission’s opening drive and followed it with a fumble recovery two possessions later.

“We’re real proud of this win. Last year, the result that happened, nobody was satisfied,” Ayala said. “This year, we feel better offensively, defensively and special teams. We came in with a mindset that we just have to work four quarters, and I believe we did today.”

Next for Edinburg High (3-2, 3-0) is a crucial District 31-6A rivalry game against Edinburg Vela (4-0, 2-0) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Richard R. Flores Stadium.

Meanwhile, Mission High (3-2, 2-1) will look to bounce back against PSJA High (3-1, 2-0) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bill Pate Stadium in Hidalgo.

