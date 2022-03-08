Brett Cain led UTRGV with a 3-for-4 day at the plate with two RBIs and one home run. Right-handed pitcher Chase Bridges picked up the win in the pitch-by-committee contest after turning in a scoreless fifth inning with one hit and two strikeouts.

UTRGV got the scoring started during the bottom of the second. A pair of free bases via a walk and a hit by pitch put two Vaqueros on for Cain. The designated hitter did his job, sending an RBI single to the right side to make it 1-0.

Cain blasted a solo home run to right to lead off the bottom of the fourth, putting UTRGV up 2-0.

Sophomore right-handed pitcher Angelo Cabral got the start and pitched one inning, notching two strikeouts. Redshirt junior Alex Verdugo took the mound in relief to start the second and tossed three scoreless innings with two strikeouts, one hit and two hit batters.