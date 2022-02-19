The UTRGV baseball team defeated George Washington 7-1 on Saturday at UTRGV Baseball Stadium in Edinburg to clinch a series win.

The Vaqueros (2-0) trailed 1-0 entering the bottom of the third but responded with seven unanswered runs to gallop past the Colonials in Game 2 of their three-game series.

Right-handed pitcher Colten Davis (1-0) tossed five innings, while allowing just the one run on six hits with two strikeouts.

The Vaqueros got the run back during the bottom half of the third against George Washington starter Connor Harris (0-1). After reaching on error, left fielder Brett Cain worked his way to third to set up a Brandon Pimentel RBI single, tying the game at 1-1. Pimentel worked his way to third and came in to score on a wild pitch giving UTRGV the 2-1 lead later during the inning.

The Vaqueros added two more runs during the bottom of the fourth off of George Washington miscues. A throwing error on an infield single by shortstop Diego Ramirez allowed center fielder Blake Burrows to score. One out later, catcher Bryan Sturges drove in Cain with an RBI groundout extending UTRGV’s lead to 4-1.

Cain capped the scoring with a solo home run to right field to make it a 7-1 game. He finished the game 3 for 5 with an RBI and three runs scored.

UTRGV received four scoreless innings from its bullpen as sophomore Angelo Cabral threw three scoreless innings and got a scoreless ninth from graduate student Max Balderrama Jr. to close it out.

UTRGV and George Washington play the finale of their three-game series at 11 a.m. today at UTRGV Baseball Stadium.