Mitchell has career night; Vipers secure Showcase spot

EDINBURG — The RGV Vipers ended the first part of the NBA G League season with a win and will now compete for the Showcase Cup championship in Las Vegas.

Trhae Mitchell, who started for the second time this season, tallied his first career double-double and had career highs for the Vipers with 21 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and four steals, as RGV flourished offensively and defensively en route to a 128-90 victory over the Texas Legends on Wednesday at Bert Ogden Arena. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Vipers (9-3), who opened the season with eight straight wins.

Christian Vital scored 20 points and five Vipers reached double figures in scoring just two minutes into the third period. Six players ended the game in double figures for the Vipers with Marcus Foster scoring 19, Daishen Nix and Tyler Bey with 17 each and Trevlin Queen with 16. It was the third time this season the Vipers held their opponent to fewer than 100 points. They outscored Texas 38-15 during the final period.

The first part of the NBA G League season this year for each team are part of the Showcase Cup, a competition featuring all 29 G League teams and the NBA G League Ignite.

The teams were separated into four regional pods and will play each other during the first 12 games of the season against each other.

Teams with the best winning percentage from each pod, along with the next four highest winning percentage teams across the board will advance to a single elimination tournament at the NBA G League Winter Showcase, Dec. 19-22.

The remaining teams will play two games outside of the tournament. Pairing will be announced today.

Following the showcase, all of the teams’ records will reset to 0-0, Dec. 27, with the start of a traditional 36-game regular season. RGV will play their regular-season opener at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, against Memphis at Bert Ogden Arena.

The Vipers were playing Wednesday without their 6-foot-9 force in the middle, Mfiondu Kabengele, for the fourth straight game. Kabengele was injured during their final home game against Birmingham. The Florida St. product has averaged 17.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 1.0 block and was an intimidating factor during the Vipers’ 8-0 start. The Vipers are expecting their big man to be ready for the showcase tournament.

After trailing most of the game Monday against the Legends (7-5), the Vipers outscored their opponent in each of the first three quarters and held a 90-75 lead going into the final 12 minutes.

