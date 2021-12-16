Hidalgo County reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths, 138 new cases

Two more Hidalgo County residents died due to COVID-19 related complications, county officials reported Thursday along with 138 new cases.

A Mission man in his 50s and a Donna woman over 70, both unvaccinated, were the two reported deceased due to COVID-19. Their deaths raise the county’s COVID death toll to 3,514, according to a news release issued Thursday.

The 138 new cases include 43 confirmed cases, 79 probable and 16 suspected cases.

That includes cases in schools where on Thursday, seven new positive cases among staff members and 22 new cases among students were reported.

There have now been a total of 848 cases among staff and 4,409 among students since the county began tracking cases in schools earlier this year. Currently, there are 951 active cases.

Altogether, the county now has a total of 121,777 cases since the start of the pandemic. Those include 70,341 confirmed, 48,256 probable and 3,180 suspected cases.

In hospitals throughout the county, there are 60 COVID hospitalizations, including 57 adults and three pediatric patients, according to the release.

The 60 also includes 21 patients who are being treated in intensive care units, all of whom are adults.