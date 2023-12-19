EDINBURG — The last time the Texas women’s basketball team made a trip to the Rio Grande Valley, a sellout crowd of 2,655 filled the UTRGV Fieldhouse to watch the UTRGV Vaqueros battle the Longhorns in an 81-66 nonconference defeat Dec. 20, 2018.

Five years to the day, the Associated Press’ No. 5-ranked Longhorns return to the Valley to take on UTRGV in another nonconference clash. Tip-off is slated for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Bert Ogden Arena.

“It’s a big-time event for the Valley,” UTRGV head coach Lane Lord said. “They’ve come down here once before about five years ago. It’s really unheard of to have a Power 5 come to a Mid-Major in the nonconfernece season, so we’re very blessed to have Texas come down. It’s going to be an exciting night. I think we got a chance to really put some fans in Bert Ogden Arena. Last time we played it here and there were people all over the place trying to get in. We didn’t have enough seats for everybody, so moving it to Bert Ogden Arena, I think it’s going to be a special night for our team, our Valley and our fanbase.”

Texas is 11-0 this season and coming off an 88-75 road win over the Arizona Wildcats last Wednesday. The Longhorns are averaging 91.6 points per game while giving up just 54.9 points per game this season.

Texas has three players averaging double-digit points in senior forward Taylor Jones (16.2), junior guard Rori Harmon (14.3) and freshman forward Madison Booker (11.5).

Meanwhile, UTRGV has struggled out of the gate this season, in large part due to injuries. The Vaqueros (0-9, 0-2 WAC) have battled late into the second half in multiple games before a short bench catches up and UTRGV falls behind. As nonconference play wraps up and the heart of conference play approaches, however, UTRGV is getting healthier.

Junior guard Iyana Dorsey leads the Vaqueros with 16.4 points, 2.6 assists, and 1.8 steals per game. Junior forward Kade Hackerott also averages double figures with 10 points and a team-high 8.4 rebounds.

Junior guard Arianna Sturdivant is averaging 9.4 points, senior guard Mele Kailahi is averaging 8.1 points, and sophomore forward Charlotte O’Keefe is putting up 7.9 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.

The Vaqueros know Texas is a tough task, but it’s one UTRGV is ready to meet head on.

“Part of me is nervous, but part of me is very excited. What my dad used to tell me is the nerves that I’m feeling are just my body preparing me for war,” Dorsey said about the matchup. “I know that many people don’t think that we can pull out a win, especially people around the conference, but in my eyes, I see it as this is competition and we came here to play, so that’s what we’re gonna do.”

Tickets are available at GoUTRGV.com/Texas. Current UTRGV students receive free admission with their student ID and will be able to pick up tickets at the door starting at 5 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

The first 500 fans in attendance receive ugly sweater t-shirts. Fans can also take free pictures with Santa starting at 5:30 p.m.

There will be a pregame tailgate presented by G3 Scrap Metal and 5×5 Brewing Co. in the Bert Ogden Arena VIP parking lot on the south side of the arena.

The game will be streamed online on ESPN+ and televised in Spanish on Vallevisión Channel 8 (XHAB).

