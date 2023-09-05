The following are the teams in the RGVSports.com Top 10 Poll, with first-place votes in parentheses and total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through 1 point for a 10th-place vote. The four voters are the writers and editors who cover RGV high school football for AIM Media’s three newspapers: The Monitor, Valley Morning Star, and Brownsville Herald.

Another dominant win by Weslaco High helped the Panthers rise from No. 7 to No. 5 and the McAllen Memorial Mustangs broke into the latest ranks following Week 2 action.

The Panthers improved to 2-0 with an impressive 24-6 victory over last week’s No. 10-team, Harlingen South. Meanwhile, the Mustangs nailed a last-second field goal to take down Mission Veterans 38-35 and remain unbeaten early on.

In the Sub-5A Top 4 poll, Rio Hondo’s Week 2 loss against Port Isabel opened the door for a tie for the No. 1 spot between 2-0 teams Brownsville St. Joseph and Lyford, which each received two first-place votes. The Bloodhounds defeated Santa Rosa 71-45, while the Bulldogs got past La Villa 28-12. Port Isabel and Rio Hondo round out the Sub-5A top 4.