Meet the RGVSports.com Athletes of the Week. RGVSports.com's coverage ranges from Brownsville to Roma.

FOOTBALL

QB Gavin Cisneros, Sophomore, Brownsville St. Joseph: Cisneros got it done through the air and on the ground during the Bloodhounds 71-45 victory over Santa Rosa, racking up 462 total yards and seven total touchdowns during the win. The sophomore gunslinger completed 22-of-27 for 373 yards and six scores, adding nine carries for 89 yards and a touchdown. Through two weeks, Cisneros has accounted for 824 total yards (600 passing, 224 rushing) and 12 total touchdowns (eight passing, four rushing).

VOLLEYBALL

Amare Hernandez, Senior, McAllen Memorial: Hernandez led the Mustangs in kills during two matches last week. The senior hitter tallied 10 kills in a sweep over Edinburg Vela, then had a monstrous day against rival McAllen High in a four-set victory. Hernandez chalked up 18 kills while adding five blocks, two aces and six digs as the Mustangs remained unbeaten in District 31-5A and will play another unbeaten, Sharyland High, on Tuesday.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Alexis Rodriguez, Senior, Edinburg North: Rodriguez cruised to his first win of the year during the RGV Classic XC Invitational on Saturday, winning the event by over 30 seconds. The senior distance runner clocked in at 15 minutes, 25.2 seconds for the victory, with the next closest competitor finishing in 16:06.1. The race marked just the second of the year for the senior, not having run since the McAllen Bulldogs Invitational on Aug. 18.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

San Juanita Leal, Senior, Edinburg North: Leal kicked off her final year in dominant fashion, picking up her ninth straight win against RGV competition during the RGV Classic XC Invitational. The senior distance runner broke the sub-18 barrier for the seventh time during her high school career during the meet, clocking in at 17:43.7. Last year she became just the fourth RGV female runner to break the sub-18 mark. Leal’s time was nearly a minute over the next finisher, who clocked in at 18:32.2.

