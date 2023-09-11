The following are the teams in the RGVSports.com Top 10 Poll, with first-place votes in parentheses and total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through 1 point for a 10th-place vote. The four voters are the writers and editors who cover RGV high school football for AIM Media’s three newspapers: The Monitor, Valley Morning Star, and The Brownsville Herald.

PSJA Memorial and Roma have both cracked the RGVSports.com 5A-6A poll tied at No. 10 entering Week 4. The Wolverines and Gladiators stand 3-0 so far and picked up a pair of impressive wins last week to make their case as one of the Valley’s top teams. PSJA Memorial stunned Donna High 28-17 last Friday to remain unbeaten on the year, while Roma took down Starr County rival Grulla 41-7 in non-district play.

The PSJA North Raiders, who are also the No. 10-ranked team in Class 5A Division I, according to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football latest rankings, cemented themselves atop the RGVSports.com 5A-6A top 10 by dominating Laredo United South 35-0 on Friday at PSJA Stadium in Pharr. The Raiders have won 13 consecutive regular season games and made it look easy against the Panthers in their non-district bout.

Lyford and Brownsville St. Joseph were tied for the top spot in last week’s Sub-5A poll, but a Bulldogs victory and Bloodhounds loss puts Lyford alone at No. 1 with all four first-place votes. The Bulldogs took down rival Raymondville 27-3 on Friday in this year’s Cotton Bowl.