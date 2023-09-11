The RGVSports.com Game of the Week pits two of the Rio Grande Valley’s top rushing attacks against each other as No. 3 Edinburg Vela (3-0) and McAllen Memorial (2-1) collide in the District 15-5A DI opener.

Vela rolled in last year’s matchup, but McAllen Memorial is an improved squad that has wins over Brownsville Hanna and Mission Veterans and hung close with No. 2 San Benito last week. Mustangs running backs Sebastian Aleman and JP Garza are both averaging north of 100 yards a game.

Meanwhile, the No. 3-ranked SaberCats are coming off a hard-fought 42-35 victory over Weslaco East last week. Senior running back Jamal Polley ran for 327 yards and six touchdowns in the Vela win. He now leads the RGV in rushing with 743 yards and 10 total touchdowns.

This one should have a playoff atmosphere to it as the Mustangs look like a team that will fight for one of the four postseason spots up for grabs in District 15-5A DI.

Kickoff between the Mustangs and SaberCats is slated for 7:30 p.m. Friday at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium in McAllen.