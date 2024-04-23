Man arrested at Rio Grande City port with over 300 pounds of meth

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A man was arrested after U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers discovered more than 100 packages of methamphetamine concealed within his vehicle at the Rio Grande City port of entry, according to a criminal complaint.

Arnulfo Hinojosa, who was born in 1981, was charged with illegal importation of a controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, that weighed more than 300 pounds.

On Monday, Homeland Security Investigations in McAllen received a request for investigative assistance from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations at the Rio Grande City port.

When Hinojosa was referred to a secondary inspection, a CBP K-9 detection team conducted a free air inspection of Hinojosa’s vehicle, which resulted in a positive alert for the odor of a controlled substance.

“A physical search of the vehicle was conducted, and approximately 101 vacuum sealed packages, weighing approximately [313 pounds], were discovered concealed within aftermarket constructed concealed compartments and the fuel tank of the vehicle,” the complaint said.

A field test of the crystalline substance resulted in a positive for the properties and characteristics of methamphetamine.

In an interview with authorities, Hinojosa stated he was working for a drug trafficking organization and knew he was transporting drugs into the U.S. from Mexico.

Hinojosa was scheduled to appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Nadia S. Medrano on Tuesday.