Roundup: Warriors top Tigers, Cowboys takedown Hawks

McALLEN — The McAllen Rowe Warriors used two pitchers to blank the Valley View Tigers 3-0 in District 31-5A action Tuesday at McAllen Rowe High School.

Warriors pitcher Zavier Garcia gave up just two hits and walked five in six shutout innings, and he struck out 10. Miguel Soto earned the save with one strikeout and one walk to preserve the shutout in a scoreless seventh.

Rowe drew first blood during the bottom of the third inning after a Matthew Garza walk and double from Caleb Alaniz. The Warriors plated two more in the bottom half of the fourth on two walks and back-to-back RBI singles from Soto and Matthew Gonzalez for the 3-0 lead.

Emiliano Rodriguez and Juan Castillo recorded Valley View’s two hits. Castillo also started at pitcher for the Tigers and allowed two earned runs off five hits and four walks with one strikeout. David Justice struck out three in two innings of relief.

Rowe (15-8-1, 8-5) and Valley View (11-11-2, 6-7) are set to play Game 2 of their District 31-5A series at 7 p.m. Friday at Valley View High School in Pharr.

DISTRICT 32-6A

SAN BENITO 7, HARLINGEN HIGH 3: At Harlingen, the Greyhounds jumped out to a 6-0 lead after three innings to take down the rival Cardinals on Tuesday at Harlingen High School.

Maurio Arizpe led San Benito with 3-for-3 hitting, three RBI, one walk and one run. Gabriel Covarrubias went 2-for-4 with one RBI and two runs, while Atticus De Leon finished 2-for-3 with 2 RBI.

San Bento starter Noel Garza earned the win striking out two in four innings with two walks, one hit and one earned run.

Harlingen’s Dominic Gonzalez drove in two runs for the Cardinals on 1-for-3 hitting.

San Benito (13-8, 4-1) and Harlingen (12-15, 3-2) entered Tuesday night in a three-way tie for first with Los Fresnos with 3-1 district records.

The Cardinals and Greyhounds will run it back at 6:30 p.m. Friday in San Benito.

DISTRICT 31-5A

SHARYLAND HIGH 4, PSJA NORTH 0: At Pharr, Sharyland’s Alejandro Islas pitched a complete game shutout and Homer Garcia drove in all four runs to lift the Rattlers over the Raiders on Tuesday at PSJA North High School.

Islas went all seven allowing six hits, one walk and no runs with eight strikeouts.

Back-to-back singles from Islas and Santaigo Soto set up a two-run triple by Garcia in the top of the first for a 2-0 advantage. Garcia followed his first at-bat up with a two-run home run in the top of the third to make it 4-0.

He finished with 2-for-4 with four RBI and one run.

PSJA North (14-12-1, 7-6) and Sharyland (14-8-2, 8-5) meet again at 7 p.m. Friday in Mission.

DISTRICT 32-5A

BROWNSVILLE PORTER 5, HARLINGEN SOUTH 1: At Brownsville, the Cowboys came up with a key district win over the Hawks on Tuesday at Brownsville Porter High School.

Porter’s Alejandro Torres and Angel Cortez teamed up to allow just two hits and one run across seven innings with the starter Torres securing the win. He struck out seven in five innings and Cortez fanned three in two.

Omar Banda led the Cowboys offensively with a two-run single in the bottom of the fourth that put Porter up 5-1. Lindolfo Aguirre and Emilio Salazar both had one RBI and one run scored.

Game 2 between the Cowboys (16-3-1, 12-1) and Hawks (15-7-1, 10-3) is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday in Harlingen.