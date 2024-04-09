Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Behavioral health experts have reported an increase in cases of substance abuse and other treatments since the COVID-19 pandemic began. While the cases of the viral disease continue to wane, the need for treatment for addiction and other behavioral, and mental, problems remains high.

Rio Grande Valley behavioral health providers recently reported that the increase in cases has increased here as well.

While the growing need for such services is unfortunate, it’s good to see that people who need help are getting it. Experts say many people who need treatment don’t get it for a variety of reasons, and that needs to be addressed.

Tropical Texas Behavioral Health, noted a 15% increase in cases in 2020, the first year of the pandemic, over the previous year. The reported increase at Behavioral Health over the same period was 50%.

Several factors contributed to the increase, according to experts. The pandemic, which swept across the globe and killed millions of people, raised stress levels for many people. In many cases that stress actually was increased by reactions to the threat of potential deadly viral infection, including the closure of businesses and schools, travel restrictions and mandates for social distancing, facial coverings and other precautions. Public and medical officials even told us that most of us weren’t washing our hands properly.

Building closures and other restrictions left many people unable to work or travel, resulting in idle time that some filled with increased drug or alcohol use that might have led to or worsened addictions or substance abuse. As families spent more time together, some might have been better able to notice a loved one’s need for treatment and helped them get it.

The need for such services is obvious in the Rio Grande Valley, which has one of the state’s, and nation’s highest per-capita levels of traffic accidents and arrests involving people driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Cases of family violence, assault and other crimes also frequently involve inebriated culprits.

Encouraging greater use of the resources available to treat addiction can go a long way toward helping improve the lives of people who battle substance abuse — and toward making everyone safer, both on our roads and at home.

Unfortunately, many people who need help don’t seek it. Perhaps they and their families don’t know where to turn. Perhaps people believe they can fight their problems alone.

Another deterrent, however, is a stigma attached to mental health treatment and those who seek it. We all need to work harder to fight comments and perceptions that discourage people from getting the help they need.

Mental and behavioral health issues are health issues. If one breaks a leg one sees an orthopedist. A viral infection means a trip to an internist. And if a doctor or counselor can help a person deal with substance abuse or any other behavioral problem, such help should be sought.

The resources are here in the Valley for those who need help. People who believe they do, or might, need such help should work toward getting it.