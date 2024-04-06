Edinburg North drops regional final against Austin Vandegrift

SAN ANTONIO — The Edinburg North Cougars saw their season come to an end in a 3-0 defeat against the Austin Vandegrift Vipers in the Region IV-6A final on Saturday at Blossom Athletic Center in San Antonio.

The regional final round playoff appearance is the farthest the Cougars have advanced in the postseason since their 2017 campaign.

The Cougars battled even in the first half until the Vipers drew a foul in the penalty area to set up a penalty kick that was hammered home by Vandegrift’s Emmy Aranda for a 1-0 lead in the 25th minute.

After the break, the Vipers tacked on two more goals in a four minute span as Luke Hawley scored in the 58th minute and Rahul Gupta scored in the 61st.

Edinburg North’s strongest scoring opportunity came in the first half as Kenneth Reyes nearly put a ball past Vandegrift goalkeeper Charlie Reed, who made a spectacular save with his feet to deny the Cougars.

The District 31-6A champion Cougars finish their year 17-6 overall and with four playoff victories, tying a program record. Edinburg North defeated San Benito (4-1) in Round 1, San Antonio Jay (3-1) in Round 2, Edinburg Economedes (4-1) in Round 3 and San Antonio Johnson (2-0) in Round 4 on Friday to earn its spot in Saturday’s regional final round.