Leander Glenn defeats Brownsville Lopez in Region IV title match

BROWNSVILLE — Despite a gallant effort to level the match, the Brownsville Lopez Lobos were eliminated from the Class 5A playoffs 2-1 by Leander Glenn in the Region IV championship match Saturday afternoon at the Brownsville Sports Park.

Brownsville Lopez ended the match as the stronger side, probing in the Grizzlies box, and the equalizer nearly came six minutes from time when Diego Guerra’s left footed shot came close to beating the Glenn keeper at the near post.

Lobos striker Jesus Hernandez converted a penalty 13 minutes from time to give Brownsville Lopez life after they went down 2-0 early in the second half when the Grizzlies finished smoothly from a corner.

Glenn’s John Gomez finished the well worked set-piece routine with a clever flick, giving the visiting Grizzlies their cushion.

Brownsville Lopez had a chance to level it the match early in the second half and late in the first half, but Glenn’s defense was up to the task along with goalkeeper Keller Marchant – who made some nice saves throughout the match.

Glenn took the lead in the 17th minute when forward Armando Don Juan beat the Lopez keeper at his near post with the outside of his foot. Don Juan was a bright spot for the Grizzly attack all match and set up the match-winner as well.

The Lobos have now gone to the Regional tournament two consecutive seasons, making it to the fourth round in 2023 and now the fifth round in 2024.