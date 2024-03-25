Not satisfied: Rockets hungry for playoff run after district 3-peat

BROWNSVILLE — Brownsville IDEA Riverview is building a soccer dynasty in District 32-4A.

The Rockets went unbeaten in district in 2024, winning the district title — their third straight — to solidify themselves as a sub-5A power in the Rio Grande Valley.

The district title was expected by the Rockets. They were confident coming into the season, and rightfully so.

But the job is not done for IDEA Riverview as it looks to accomplish its most important goal.

“I can tell they are hungry for more,” Rockets head coach Manny Gutierrez said. “The past three years, once we get to the second round, it stops. I think the girls know that this year is the time to get past that second round.”

IDEA Riverview captains Pamela Chavez and Yaretzi Lara said they had a good team despite graduating key players in Lower Valley media day interviews at Brownsville Rivera before district play began.

They were spot on.

La Feria and Port Isabel pushed IDEA Riverview, but the Rockets came through in penalty shootouts to go undefeated. They then handily defeated their biggest rivals in the reverse fixtures.

“I am glad we had two games like that,” Gutierrez said. “It put a little fear into the girls. That little fear that gives you that sense of urgency.”

The Rockets scored 65 goals in 11 district games, and one game was won by forfeit. IDEA Riverview had four goal scorers hit double figures this season.

Rockets freshman Claudia Millan led the team in scoring with 14 goals. Junior Camila Lopez had 13, and Alexa Tinoco finished 10 times as well as Barbara Torres.

Torres and Chavez are the only seniors on the roster, so expect the Rockets to be at least in the mix for the district title next season.

IDEA Riverview has won each of its district titles with a different head coach. Gutierrez served as an assistant in 2023.

“My goal was to bring this team together, like a family. Create positivity, leadership and just help each other out,” Gutierrez said. “Soccer is important, yes, but these life lessons that the girls are learning … that is my goal. Preparing them on the field, but in life once they graduate.”