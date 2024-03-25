Cardinals flying high into playoffs, ready for repeat success

HARLINGEN — Harlingen High girls soccer won its fourth straight district title in 2024, doing so with a mixture of talented underclassmen and senior leaders.

The Cardinals captured the title in dominant fashion by not conceding a goal in District 32-6A play.

Harlingen High came into the season as a heavy favorite to win the district, despite having a sizable amount of underclassmen on the roster. The Cardinals have 11 sophomores and freshmen in total, including nine sophomores.

“They have been working hard, and I have seen the progress I have wanted to see with having a young team,” Cardinals head coach Jose Galvan said. “The majority of them are sophomores, and watching them grow while my seniors come up and be the leaders that they need and being a great example for them … winning the title is something the team deserves.”

The Cardinals outscored their district opponents 45-0.

Senior captain Grace Reed scored nine goals from the midfield. Reed had plenty of offensive freedom in the midfield as the Cardinals dominated teams on the ball.

“We had a lot of challenges, but I think we have been working hard in and out of the weight room — and on the field,” Reed said. “We just have to work together as a team. I am excited for playoffs.”

Fellow senior captain Naeori Resendez scored 11 goals for the Cardinals. Resendez plays as a forward, sometimes as a striker or below the striker in a playmaker role.

Resendez said it was a good season for her. The forward enjoys setting up teammates as much as scoring, Resendez had 20 goals as a junior.

The Cardinals’ leading scorer, sophomore Juliana Garcia, has the same attitude as Resendez. Garcia scored 21 times during the regular season.

“I think I have improved a lot,” Garcia said. “I have become more confident with every game, and I think we are doing better as a team, too. We connect more passes, and stuff.”

The Cardinals did graduate key players from the team that made last season’s third-round run, but a lot of these sophomores were freshmen on the team last season. Plus, the team still has eight seniors that have won a district title every year.

“This year they know what to expect coming into the playoffs,” Resendez said. “I feel like we should be able to go far again.”

The Cardinals have not allowed a goal in 12 straight games, counting two non-district games before winning every district game.

Senior goalkeeper Gilliece Gomez praised the back line for its work in helping keep the clean sheets in every district game. Gomez, like her teammates, is eager for the playoffs to begin and ready to be called up if needed for a penalty shootout.

“It is 50-50, but I feel like I am confident in myself during a penalty shootout,” Gomez said.