HARLINGEN — RGV track and field fans might have noticed a name missing from the heat sheets during local meets this year: Harlingen High’s Faith Franklin.

The senior track star has only run in two local meets this season, both times only competing in relays and not individual events.

No, the Vanderbilt signee isn’t taking a break this season. Franklin has just been busy blazing past the competition at the national indoor level, recently winning the gold in the 400-meter dash during the New Balance Nationals Indoor National Championships in Boston.

Franklin’s performance during the NB Indoor Nationals is just the latest in a long list of accomplishments for the Harlingen sprinter, adding to her three RGV records and state silver medal.

“It was amazing not only to go up and be there but to be able to represent the Valley as a whole and my new school, Vanderbilt,” Franklin said. “I’m just super thankful for the experience and the competition. That competition pushed me to a new level where I feel I can go even further and be even faster.”

Franklin’s rise to national stardom on the track isn’t a story of overnight success, as she has battled to get where she’s at now. Although she’s always dreamt of competing in the Olympics one day, track and field wasn’t in the picture for the Cardinals’ sprinter until seventh grade.

Prior to that, Franklin spent most of her life competing in gymnastics, reaching Level 9 in the sport before calling it quits due to a reoccurring foot injury. Level 9 is considered the second highest rank in the Junior Olympic Gymnastics levels.

Even upon joining track and field in middle school, it wasn’t until last year that Franklin began to see a future in the sport.

“Ever since I was younger, I’ve always wanted to go to the Olympics,” Franklin said. “I didn’t know which sport, I just knew I wanted to be there. I never thought I could make it as a track athlete, though. Then my junior year when I ran my first 53.6 in San Antonio, that motivated me and made me more determined.”

After breaking the sub-54 second mark during the Judson Ron Faught Relay, things didn’t get easier for Franklin, with a nagging hamstring plaguing the then-junior for the rest of the season. She diddn’t return to the track to compete for another month following her personal-best time, not competing again until championship season.

Injuries didn’t slow the Harlingen speedster, however, as she blazed her way to state in the 100, 200 and 400 before capping her junior year with a silver medal in the Class 6A 400.

“Last year was hard,” Franklin said. “I had run that big PR in San Antonio, and then I got hurt and I couldn’t really run again. I wasn’t practicing at all. It was just treatment during the week and run meets on the weekend. When the state meet came, I wasn’t in shape at all. I went in not without a lack of motivation but with a lack of confidence. I was having trouble believing in myself, but I realized I had to go through that to become the athlete that I am now. I’m honestly grateful for it.”

Franklin’s big junior season vaulted her into the national spotlight, earning collegiate offers from numerous schools including Arizona State, Clemson, Kentucky, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt.

She ultimately decided on Vanderbilt, signing her National Letter of Intent during a signing ceremony in December to add NCAA Division I athlete to an already loaded resumè.

Despite a decorated career most athletes only dream of, Franklin is humble about her accomplishments, giving credit to her coach, Hickel Woolery, for getting her to where she’s at.

“Coach Woolery has done so much for me. It’s crazy,” she said. “I’m from Dallas originally, and moving here was tough. It was way different, but (Woolery) has helped me so much. I just listen to everything he tells me to do. Every time I listen, I get better. He’s helped me with my mindset, too. He always says where the mind goes the body will follow. I honestly just listen to him. That’s what I did at nationals. “

Under the tutelage of Woolery, Franklin has evolved into a household name not only in the Valley, but in the nation in the track and field world.

She enters the back end of her high school career with the Valley record in the 100, 200 and 400 already in tow. Franklin also set the Texas high school indoor record in the 400 during her national championship win in Boston, clocking in at a blazing 53.02 seconds.

The Vanderbilt signee isn’t quite done yet either, setting her sights on getting back to state and breaking even more records.

“Holding those records mean a lot to me, but I want to go so much further,” she said. “When I break records it is exciting and makes me happy, but I am not content yet. It is just another step in my journey. I’m going for the state record in the 400 this year. so I’m hoping to accomplish that. (Prosper’s) Lauren Lewis set some really good times last year, but I know if I continue to work hard and train hard I can do it.”

Franklin’s road to state glory is set to take its next step during today’s RGVCA Meet of Champions prelims, with the senior sprinter set to compete in the 400 in the RGV for the first time this year. She’ll also compete as a part of the Cardinals’ relays teams.

“I think the mindset down the stretch is just continuing to execute,” Franklin said. “I’m training harder than I’ve ever trained before, and I’ve seen the improvements early in the season. I just have to stay confident and keep doing what I do. I want to keep inspiring younger athletes in all sports, but also I want to break that state record. I really, really want that record.”

The RGVCA Meet of Champs prelims are set for today, with the boys competing at Tom Landry Stadium in Mission and the girls at Bobby Lackey Stadium in Weslaco. Field events are scheduled for 2:30 p.m., with running events to follow at 4:30 p.m.

The RGVCA Meet of Champs finals are slated to take place Saturday at PSJA Stadium in Pharr, with eight competitors advancing in each event. Visit RGVSports.com for full results and coverage of the meet later this week.

