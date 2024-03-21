AUSTIN — The University Interscholastic League (UIL) issued penalties to former McAllen Rowe boys basketball head coach Jose Luis Yebra and McAllen Rowe’s athletic department during a UIL State Executive Committee meeting Thursday.

An internal investigation during the basketball season revealed the Rowe boys basketball team used an ineligible player and was forced to forfeit all games in which the player participated. Yebra was relieved of his head coaching duties Feb. 14.

On Thursday, the UIL issued Yebra a three-year suspension from all UIL activities, two years of probation after reinstatement, and a public reprimand for school violations involving recruiting, a news release from the UIL stated. The McAllen Rowe athletic department also was issued two years probation, additional training and a public reprimand.

“Regarding the UIL’s decision today, it is important to note that no Rowe High student-athlete or athletic program will be impacted. All teams and individuals will continue to compete for individual and team honors, to participate in the post-season and to win championships at all levels,” said a statement from McAllen ISD following the UIL’s ruling. “McAllen ISD has gone above and beyond the UIL requirements. Coaches at all three comprehensive high schools in the district have been receiving refresher trainings on the policies and procedures for the state and the district.”

Yebra served as the boys basketball head coach at McAllen Rowe since 1999 and is one of the Valley’s winningest coaches with more than 600 career victories.