The 2023 track and field season featured 26 individuals and one relay team representing the Rio Grande Valley at the UIL state track and field championships.

The three-day event was one of the most impressive by the RGV in recent memory, with a total of 13 podium finishes earned, including seven state championships.

This year, 23 individuals and three relay teams are set to represent the area at the UIL state meet.

From Edinburg North senior San Juanita Leal looking to defend her Class 6A girls 1,600- and 3,200-meter titles to Lasara’s Xiomara Rodriguez seeking a three-peat in the 1A discus, here’s a look at every girls individual and relay team from the Valley competing at state.

CLASS 6A

Name: Faith Franklin

School: Harlingen High

Grade: Senior

State Track Appearances: 2023, 2024

Event(s): 200m; 400m

PR(s): 23.61 (200m); 53.12 (400m)

Favorite Meet: N/A

Notes: Franklin already has left her mark on Texas high school track, holding RGV and state records heading into her final meet of the year. The Vanderbilt signee is set to wrap up her high school career with just two more races Saturday, competing in the 6A girls 200- and 400-meter dash at the state meet. Franklin reached the podium in the 400-meter dash last season, finishing second behind former Prosper sprinter and current University of Texas athlete Lauren Lewis. The gold is Franklin’s for the taking this year. She enters the 400-meter dash with the fastest seeded time, and is seeded fifth in the 200-meter dash.

Name: Jazmine Thompson

School: Harlingen High

Grade: Senior

State Track Appearances: 2022, 2023, 2024

Event(s): Discus; Shot Put

PR(s): 156-02 (Discus); 45-10 (Shot Put)

Favorite Meet: My favorite meet so far has been the Carl Lewis Invitational, where I PR’d in indoor shot put because it started my season off with a bang.

Notes: Thompson is no stranger to the big stage, having made it to the state meet in multiple events since her sophomore year. The Wake Forest signee is back at state for a third straight year, once again qualifying in the 6A girls discus and shot put. Thompson enters the state meet with momentum on her side after having captured the Region IV-6A title in both events, her second regional title in the shot and first in the discus. The senior thrower is calm and collected heading into Saturday’s events, and is looking to enjoy her final high school track meet before becoming an NCAA DI athlete next fall.

Name: San Juanita Leal

School: Edinburg North

Grade: Senior

State Track Appearances: 2022, 2023, 2024

Event(s): 800m; 1,600m; 3,200m

PR(s): 2:08.64 (800m); 4:46.57 (1,600m); 10:16.12 (3,200m)

Favorite Meet: My favorite meet was this past weekend(the regional meet). I was really nervous for it, but at the end of the day, running is just running. You’re literally just running in circles, so don’t overthink it and just run. All you can do is wait for the gun and go. It turned out to be one of my best runs.

Notes: Leal is back at the state track meet for a third straight year, looking to wrap up her illustrious career with the Cougars on top. Last year, Leal captured state gold in the 6A girls 1,600- and 3,200-meter run. She’ll look to top that accomplishment during her final high school race, eyeing a triple crown after qualifying in the 800-, 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs this year. Leal holds top five marks among all state competitors in each event according to Athletic.net, including the third-best mark in the state in the 800- and 1,600-meter runs.

CLASS 5A

Name: Callie Keith

School: Sharyland High

Grade: Senior

State Track Appearances: 2024

Event(s): High Jump

PR(s): 5-04.25 (High Jump)

Favorite Meet: Would have to be our Steve Starks home meet, the team have blue and purple ribbons on to run for our track coach’s son Kiel who sadly passed away this year.

Notes: Third time was the charm for Keith, who advanced to state for the first time in her career after seeing her season end one meet short during each of her last seasons. The senior higher jumper was one of only two athletes to clear five feet during the regional meet, finishing as the Region IV-5A runner-up behind Comal Pieper’s Caroline Peterson. Keith set a personal-best jump of 5 feet, 4.25 inches during the area meet, a mark that would rank fifth sixth among 5A girls state qualifiers.

Name: Dana Rojas Vazquez

School: McAllen High

Grade: Junior

State Track Appearances: 2023, 2024

Event(s): 1,600m

PR(s): 5:03.25 (1,600m)

Favorite Meet: My favorite meet would have to be regionals, even though I fell short of my goals which it was to qualify in the 2 mile and mile, I was able to learn from the 3,200m and race the 1,600m with passion and determination, and I qualified for state, and ended up with a PR

Notes: Rojas Vazquez made her state debut last season, qualifying for the meet in the 5A girls 3,200-meter event and just missing out on another state berth during the 1,600-meter run. The roles are reversed this season, qualifying for her second straight state meet, only this time doing so in the 5A girls 1,600-meter run. Rojas Vazquez didn’t qualify automatically for the state meet, finishing third in the event during the Region IV-5A meet. Only the top two finishers from each event earn automatic state bids. Her personal-best time of 5:03.25, however, nabbed her the wild card spot at this week’s state meet.

Name: Dariana Luna

School: McAllen High

Grade: Junior

State Track Appearances: 2024

Event(s): 100m Hurdles

PR(s): 14.60 (100m Hurdles)

Favorite Meet: My favorite race was at regionals because I was able to make it to state.

Notes: : Luna had a strong chance of qualifying for state during last year’s regional meet but ultimately opted out of the running finals due to other commitments. This year, Luna not only qualified for the state meet but also took home her first regional title with a personal-best time of 14.77 during the 100-meter hurdles. Luna highlights a group of three McAllen High state qualifiers, joined by the Bulldogs’ girls 4×200 and 4×400 relay teams. She enters the state meet seeded ninth in the 5A girls 100-meter hurdles.

Name: Kaely Trantham

School: Edcouch-Elsa

Grade: Senior

State Track Appearances: 2024

Event(s): Shot Put

PR(s): 40-00.25 (Shot Put)

Favorite Meet: My favorite meet was UIL area because I was really able to bounce back from a bad disc performance and hit that 40 I needed for regionals.

Notes: Trantham has been knocking on a spot at state since her freshman year in 2021, seeing her season end in the regional meet three straight years. This year, however, Trantham finally broke through, earning her first state appearance with a second-place finish in the Region IV-5A girls shot put. The top two finish was an improvement from Trantham’s previous best of ninth during last year’s regional meet. Trantham’s personal-best throw of 40-0.25 set during the Area 31/32-5A meet is the No. 16 best mark in Class 5A according to Athletic.net.

Name: Marcela Trevino

School: PSJA Southwest

Grade: Senior

State Track Appearances: 2023, 2024

Event(s): Discus

PR(s): 147-10 (Discus)

Favorite Meet: District meet because after missing two of the biggest important meets of the season due to a back injury, I came back to take the win again.

Notes: Treviño is one of three female throwers making back-to-back state meet appearances, qualifying in the 5A discus for a second straight season. Treviño’s senior season has been the best of her four-year career with the Javelinas. Despite dealing with a back injury, she’s earned top-two finishes in the discus during all eight of her times in the ring this year, including six gold medal performances. Included among those gold medals are District 31-5A, Area 31/32-5A and Region IV-5A discus championships, with her regional victories marking back-to-back titles in the event. The Houston signee’s throw of 145-5 during the PSJA Tri-City Championship ranks No. 5 in Class 5A heading into the state meet according to Athletic.net.

School: McAllen High

Event: 4×200 Relay

Names: Ecklyn Vaden, Katelyn Vaden, Ava Barreda, Sophia Flores

SR: 1:41.29

Favorite Meet: Regionals because we contributed to the regional title and made it to state.

Notes: McAllen High’s girls track and field team captured the Region IV-5A overall team title in San Antonio earlier this month.A big reason for their championship was a pair of relay teams, both of which qualified for the state meet.The 4×200-meter relay team, which is comprised of junior Katelyn Vaden and sophomores Ecklyn Vaden, Ava Barreda and Sophia Flores, dominated throughout the year, earning podium finishes during eight of their nine races this season, including seven gold medal performances.The Bulldogs’ relay team set a season record during the Region IV-5A final, clocking in at 1:41.29 to finish second and beat their own RGV record set earlier this year.McHi enters the state meet with the No. 16 fastest time according to Athletic.net.

School: McAllen High

Event: 4×400 Relay

Names: Vanessa Rocha, Katelyn Vaden, Ava Barrera, Yaneli Rocha

SR: 3:52.69

Favorite Meet: RRegionals because we were able to make it to state as a team and become regional champions.

Notes: The Bulldogs’ second relay team to earn a state bid has been equally dominant all season, earning medal finishes during all eight appearances. Freshman Vanessa Rocha, junior Katelyn Vaden and sophomores Yaneli Rocha and Ava Barreda make up the Bulldogs 4×400 squad that captured District 31-5A and Area 31/32-5A championships, along with a silver medal during the Region IV-5A meet. The Bulldogs have saved their best performances for the home stretch of the season, breaking the sub-4-minute mark during each of their past four races. They hold the sixth-fastest time in Class 5A according to Athletic.net, earning the ranking with their time of 3:56.19 during the regional meet.

Name: Zia Casas

School: Edinburg Vela

Grade: Junior

State Track Appearances: 2024

Event(s): 200m

PR(s): 24.87 (200m)

Favorite Meet: Meet of Champs was a meet to remember because I was able to prove how hard I had been working and placed 1st in both of my individual races as well as aided our 4×4 team from 5th to 3rd.

Notes: Casas was visibly emotional after earning her first career state bid during the Region IV-5A championships two weeks ago. One year after finishing fifth at the regional meet, Casas captured her first state bid, zooming to second place in the 5A girls 200-meter dash. The junior sprinter set a personal best during the regional meet, running a wind-aided 24.97 during the prelims to secure a spot in the final. She set a new personal best the next day, finishing in 24.87 seconds to secure the silver medal and a ticket to state.

CLASS 4A

Name: Fatima Montes

School: Grulla

Grade: Senior

State Track Appearances: 2024

Event(s): Discus; Shot Put

PR(s): 139-00 (Discus); 41-00 (Shot Put)

Favorite Meet: 32-4A district meet because I was able to PR in shot put at our home stadium in front of friends and family.

Notes: Montes had never finished higher than fourth at the regional meet during her previous three appearances at the meet. This year, however, Montes has been throwing on another level, earning a pair of podium finishes in the discus and shot put during the Region IV-4A track and field championships. The 2024 season has been a year of firsts for Montes, who swept the 32-4A throwing events for the first time in her career. She also added her first career regional title this year, taking gold in the discus with a personal-best mark of 139-0. Montes, who also finished second in the shot put at the regional meet, ranks in the top 10 in Class 4A in both events heading into the state meet, including a No. 2 ranking in the discus throw.

Name: Liana Navarro

School: La Feria

Grade: Senior

State Track Appearances: 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024

Event(s): 1,600m

PR(s): 10:56.70 (1,600m)

Favorite Meet: 2024 Regionals because I PR’d and broke an eleven.

Notes: Navarro has been a staple at the state meet since her freshman year, qualifying in at least one event during each of her first three years. This year is no different, with the Lions’ senior heading back to state for one last go. Navarro, a two-time regional champion, is making her fourth appearance in the Class 4A girls 3,200-meter run at state after breaking the sub-11-minute mark during the regional meet. With the third-fastest time in Class 4A this year, Navarro has a good chance at getting back to the podium since her sophomore year when she finished third.

CLASS 2A

Name: Kaycei Salazar

School: La Villa

Grade: Junior

State Track Appearances: 2023; 2024

Event(s): 1,600m; 3,200m

PR(s): 5:15.75 (1,600m); 11:34.37 (3,200m)

Favorite Meet: Regionals, because I feel like I performed better in both my races and my practices than before my regional meet.

Notes: Salazar was one of the RGV’s breakout athletes during last year’s state track meet, making the most of her debut with a pair of podium finishes in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs. The reigning Class 2A 1,600-meter champ is back to defend her title and possibly add another, qualifying for both events for a second straight year. Salazar, who repeated as regional champion in both events this year, hasn’t been 100% this year, dealing with injuries throughout the season. Still, she remains a top contender in both events heading into the state meet, ranking in the top three in Class 2A in each according to Athletic.net.

Name: Mia Picazo

School: Santa Maria

Grade: Senior

State Track Appearances: 2023, 2024

Event(s): 800m; 1,600m

PR(s): 2:19.24 (800m); 5:18.69 (1,600m)

Favorite Meet: Regional meet 1,600m run because I made the goal I set and dropped my time.

Notes: Picazo just missed out on a spot at the podium during last year’s state track meet, finishing fourth in the 2A girls 800-meter run. The UTRGV signee is on a mission to reach the podium this season, as she holds the fastest time in Class 2A in the event heading into the state meet. The two-time state qualifier is adding another event during this year’s state meet, also qualifying in the 2A girls 1,600-meter run. Her qualifying time of 5:18.69 during the regional meet was just more than a second behind La Villa’s Kaycei Salazar, who captured gold in the event during last year’s state meet.

CLASS 1A

Name: Xiomara Rodriguez

School: Lasara

Grade: Senior

State Track Appearances: 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024

Event(s): Discus; Shot Put

PR(s): 144-09 (Discus); 40-06 (Shot Put)

Favorite Meet: My favorite meet would have to be the 2024 Texas Relays. It was my first time competing amongst the 25 elite throwers in the country. It was an amazing experience and I placed 9th overall.

Notes: One of the Valley’s most decorated throwers is set to wrap up her four-year career this weekend, with Rodriguez heading to state for the fourth time in as many years. The Lions’ thrower enters the meet with four state medals on her resumè, including back-to-back Class 1A discus titles. She’s also earned a silver medal in the event as a freshman and captured bronze in the 1A shot put last year. Rodriguez is a favorite to defend her discus crown and complete the three-peat to wrap up her high school career. The Lasara senior could put the exclamation point on her decorated career this weekend, with a possible double crown on the horizon. Rodriguez holds the top mark in both the discus and shot in Class 1A this year according to Athletic.net, making her a favorite to win double gold.

The UIL state track and field championships are scheduled for May 2-4 at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin. The three-day event kicks off with Class 3A and 4A athletes Thursday, with 2A and 5A competitors following Friday and 1A and 6A competition wrapping up the event Saturday.

For a full look at all the Valley’s competitors at this year’s meet, along with updated results throughout the weekend, visit RGVSports.com.

