Top of the order leads UTRGV past ACU

The top third of UTRGV’s lineup combined for eight hits and six runs scored in a 7-4 victory over the Abilene Christian Wildcats on Friday at Crutcher Scott Field in Abilene.

Batting leadoff, senior Kade York went 2-for-5 with a double and two runs scored. Hitting second, freshman Easton Moomau went a career-best 3-for-5 with a career-high three runs scored. Batting third, junior Sharyland High alumnus Martin Vazquez went a career-high tying 3-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored. Junior Hank Warren also went 2-for-2 with two walks and two RBI.

The first three Vaqueros (22-19, 11-11 WAC) recorded hits against Austin Glaze (4-4) in the first, as York doubled, Moomau singled, and Vazquez hit an RBI-single. Junior Steven Lancia followed with a sacrifice fly to make the score 2-0.

The Wildcats (27-19, 14-8 WAC) tied the game against senior Zach Tjelmeland (5-2) in the bottom of the inning as Miller Ladusau and Benjamin Greer led off with back-to-back home runs.

The Wildcats took a 2-1 lead in the second on a 1-out triple by Aaron Staehely.

In the third, though, the Vaqueros loaded the bases with one out, setting up a sacrifice fly by graduate student CJ Valdez. After a walk re-loaded the bases, Warren hit a 2-run single to give the Vaqueros a 5-3 lead.

In the fourth, York, Moomau and Vazquez hit 1-out singles to load the bases. Lancia followed with a sacrifice fly and then freshman Armani Raygoza hit an RBI-single to make the score 7-3.

The Wildcats got one back in the seventh when Staehely moved to third on a ball in the dirt and scored when the throw to third went into left field.

That was it against Tjelmeland, who struck out seven in 7 innings.

UTRGV and Abilene Christian play the middle game of this three-game series at 10 a.m. Saturday. Fans can watch domestically on ESPN+ or internationally via WAC International.