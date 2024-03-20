Hargill man arrested for dumping dog that was later euthanized

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 47-year-old Hargill man for dumping an injured dog on the side of the road.

The canine was later euthanized, the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

That document said deputies received information on Monday about a social media showing a man driving a red SUV dumping the animal and an animal cruelty report was filed.

On Tuesday, investigators identified the suspect as David Olivarez.

Those investigators obtained a warrant and arrested Olivarez on Wednesday on a charge of animal cruelty.

“We like to thank our rescue animal organizations for their assistance,” the news release stated. “We also would like to remind the public that animal cruelty cases are taken very seriously in Hidalgo County and those individuals responsible for causing harm to animals (will) be held responsible.”