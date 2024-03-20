WRITER’S NOTE: COACHES PLEASE EMAIL [email protected] WITH ANY CORRECTIONS OR CHANGES.
VALLEY HS BOYS SOCCER SCHEDULE
Bi-District Round
Monday’s Games
Class 6A
Harlingen High at La Joya High, 7 p.m.
Los Fresnos at Edinburg High, 7 p.m.
Edinburg Economedes at Brownsville Rivera, 7 p.m.
Class 5A
La Joya Juarez-Lincoln vs. Victoria East, 7 p.m. at Cabaniss Stadium
Class 4A
IDEA Alamo at IDEA Brownsville Frontier, TBD
IDEA North Mission vs. Corpus Christi London, TBD at Burnett Stadium in Raymondville
Tuesday’s Games
Class 6A
San Benito at Edinburg North, 7 p.m.
Class 5A
Brownsville Lopez at Sharyland Pioneer, 7 p.m.
Brownsville Porter at PSJA North, 7 p.m.
La Joya Palmview at Flour Bluff, 7 p.m.
PSJA Memorial at Donna North, 7:15 p.m.
Brownsville Veterans at Sharyland High, 8 p.m.
Class 4A
IDEA Pharr at Alice, 5:30 p.m.
IDEA Weslaco Pike vs. Brownsville Jubilee, 6:30 p.m. at Brownsville Sports Park
IDEA Edinburg Quest at Port Isabel, 6:30 p.m.
IDEA Brownsville Riverview vs. Progreso, 8 p.m. at Tiger Stadium in Mercedes
TBD
Class 4A
Hidalgo vs. Beeville, TBD
Vanguard Beethoven vs. Rockport Fulton, TBD