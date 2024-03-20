WRITER’S NOTE: COACHES PLEASE EMAIL [email protected] WITH ANY CORRECTIONS OR CHANGES.

VALLEY HS BOYS SOCCER SCHEDULE

Bi-District Round

Monday’s Games

Class 6A

Harlingen High at La Joya High, 7 p.m.

Los Fresnos at Edinburg High, 7 p.m.

Edinburg Economedes at Brownsville Rivera, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

La Joya Juarez-Lincoln vs. Victoria East, 7 p.m. at Cabaniss Stadium

Class 4A

IDEA Alamo at IDEA Brownsville Frontier, TBD

IDEA North Mission vs. Corpus Christi London, TBD at Burnett Stadium in Raymondville

Tuesday’s Games

Class 6A

San Benito at Edinburg North, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Brownsville Lopez at Sharyland Pioneer, 7 p.m.

Brownsville Porter at PSJA North, 7 p.m.

La Joya Palmview at Flour Bluff, 7 p.m.

PSJA Memorial at Donna North, 7:15 p.m.

Brownsville Veterans at Sharyland High, 8 p.m.

Class 4A

IDEA Pharr at Alice, 5:30 p.m.

IDEA Weslaco Pike vs. Brownsville Jubilee, 6:30 p.m. at Brownsville Sports Park

IDEA Edinburg Quest at Port Isabel, 6:30 p.m.

IDEA Brownsville Riverview vs. Progreso, 8 p.m. at Tiger Stadium in Mercedes

TBD

Class 4A

Hidalgo vs. Beeville, TBD

Vanguard Beethoven vs. Rockport Fulton, TBD