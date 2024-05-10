La Joya Palmview falls to CC Veterans in nail-bitter

KINGSVILLE — La Joya Palmview’s best season in program history ended in the third of the Class 5A playoffs.

The Lobos lost to Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial 1-0 in Kingsville Friday night in a pitchers duel that ended with a walk-off win by the Eagles.

Palmview ace Arianna Alaniz has been superb all season and was once again in top form against an Eagles team with a dangerous lineup. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial left it late though, really late.

Eagles catcher Maddie Aguilar clutched up with a runner on second and two outs in the bottom of the seventh. Aguilar hit a blooper that found a spot in right field to win the game.

“It was just as I expected, it was going to be a back-and-forth battle and at the end of the day I knew it was going to come down to one play and that is what it came down to,” Lobos head coach Jessica Cardenas-Russell said.

Alaniz finished with seven strikeouts and allowed four hits. Alaniz pitched extremely well against an Eagles team that has plenty of power in the heart of their lineup.

Cardenas-Russell praised her ace for being a key player during the Lobos’ best season in school history. Alaniz finished the season 413 strikeouts and over 1,000 career Ks.

“She held us through a lot, offensively and defensively – she will be missed,” Cardenas-Russell said.

Eagles pitcher Meredith Cavazos was just as brilliant in the circle as Alaniz and on the day picked up the win. Cavazos only gave up one hit to Palmview’s lead-off hitter Yailyn Trevino and finished with five strikeouts.

Cavazos mixed up her pitches well and the Palmview hitters never adjusted. Cavazos did not give up a walk as there were a lot of clean outs for the Eagles’ defense that was also up for the task.

La Joya Palmview’s season ends with its first district title and a first area championship.

“It was amazing, we still did something that has never been done in our school history,” Cardenas-Russell said. “We were able to finally pull through and make something happen. It leaves our girls coming back hungry to get back to where we are right now and hopefully go further.”