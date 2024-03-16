Kennedy, a 16-year-old sophomore, was born the same year her dad took over the Mustangs’ girls soccer head coach position. For three straight years, the Mustangs were the class of the district. However, after sharing the 2016 title with McHi, the Bulldogs dominated — winning eight straight district titles and not losing another game against Memorial.

But that single snapshot was a little Picasso, a little Rembrandt, a surreal and emotional moment between dad and daughter, coach and player, painted forever in time and where words were not needed to describe it.

The moment was huge for the entire soccer program and everyone related to it.

There’s a photo of Kennedy Kaiser and her father, Matthew Kaiser, embracing after she jumped into his arms following McAllen Memorial’s 4-3 win over city rival and eight-time defending district champion McAllen High.

There were close games, there were not-so-close games. The bottom line was this – McHi was the new champion and its dynasty – its stranglehold was just beginning.

Until this year.

Memorial won the first matchup 4-3 in an classical back-and-forth affair and followed it with a win in penalty kicks after a 2-2 tie the second time.

The Mustangs finished district play 16-0-2 and with 52 points. McHi ended second at 15-1-2 and 48 points.

“We just finally got our moment, we’ve been so close,” Kennedy said. “We just didn’t get that final piece. It was so rewarding.”

A youth movement loaded with talent has been a key moment in Memorial finally clearing the hurdle. For the past two seasons they’ve had the area’s newcomers of the year — two years ago with Chloey Mejia and last year with Kaiser. Chances are they’ll have someone in the running against this year.

The mainstay these recent years, however, has been keeper Karen Oviedo and midfielder Sofia Alaniz-Choy. Oviedo has been as steady as they come in net and Alaniz-Choy has not only seemingly played everywhere but is what Kennedy calls “the rock” of their team.

“It’s like a storybook for her, being a senior,” Kennedy said. “She’s the calmest person on our team, and she’s a great example of the perseverance we needed in that first game against McHi after we kept going down then coming back — she was the one keeping us pumped up. She was over the moon with that win. We were so happy for her.

Coach Kaiser said Alaniz-Choy contributed by having her best season.

“Sophia was completely committed. She got in shape early and did whatever I asked her to do,” Kaiser said. “She’s just been great for us and has had some big games. She’s a rock, that solid piece, and this year more than ever she has taken charge — this is my time — and to be a part of beating McHi is pretty great for her.”

Kaiser also praised his veteran goalkeeper, Oviedo, for her maturity and decision-making in goal.

“This year has been a confidence thing,” he said. “She knows she’s making good decisions and she’s trusting her teammates, and that has a lot to do with it. She has been able to bear that responsibility as a senior captain.

Now, Memorial plays its first game as district champ in a while at home at 6:30 p.m. March 26.

“Obviously, we want to go all the way, and I feel we have the ability to do so,” Kennedy said. “Everyone comes out and works and wants to. We have high hopes for how far we can go and know to not take teams for granted. One slipup and there goes the run.”

But that eight-year bear is finally off their backs. And it might be hungrier than ever.

“We had high expectations for ourselves this year,” Kaiser said. “As much as that game (McHi) was exciting, it was more relief than anything and it showed we are a good team.

“It was a magical moment. A great memory for us to enjoy. She’s been a Mustang her entire life. She would do the lines, she was a ball girl, so she understands what that meant, it’s such a big rivalry. She was happy for herself but happy for me, too, and I was happy for us to be a part of it.”