Mission police officer shot in stable condition; suspect critical

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Updated at 1:24 p.m.

A Mission police officer was shot Saturday in an incident that remains under investigation, according to Chief Cesar Torres.

The shooting occurred in the vicinity of Juan Diego Academy, which is located at 5208 S. Farm-to-Market Road 494 in Mission.

Torres said Saturday morning that he could not confirm any further details at the time but said more information will follow.

The Monitor received tips Saturday morning about a Mission police officer being shot.

The officer’s identity remains unclear but public information officer Art Flores did confirm that the officer’s condition is stable.

Flores also said that a suspect in the case is in critical condition but did not provide details about the suspect’s identity or what charges they may be facing.

According to Flores, it may be until Tuesday when police release more details.

The Texas Rangers are currently investigating the case.

In the meantime, Hidalgo County Sheriff J.E. “Eddie” Guerra expressed his support for the officer.

“Please join us in prayer for the speedy recovery of our injured Mission Police Officer, who was shot earlier today while serving our community,” Guerra said on X, formally known as Twitter.

The Starr County Sheriff’s Office shared similar sentiments on Facebook.

“Sheriff (Rene) Fuentes, his administration and staff extend their thoughts and prayers to the Mission Police Department as they stand together in solidarity with the injured officer and hope for their swift recuperation,” the sheriff’s office stated.

Edinburg police took to Facebook to say its department is “standing in solidarity” with the officer and Mission police.

The city of Mission also issued a statement about the shooting.

On Facebook, city officials updated residents about the incident.

“We regret to inform our community of an officer-involved shooting that took place today, March 16, 2024,” the city said on social media. “The Mission Police Department officer is in stable condition. The other individual is in critical condition. Our hearts go out to all affected families and the entire Mission Police Department.”

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with new information.