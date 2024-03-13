EDINBURG — The Edinburg Vela SaberCats completed a sweep over state-ranked District 31-5A foe Sharyland High with a 3-1 victory Wednesday at Edinburg Vela High School.

The SaberCats (8-8-1, 5-1) defeated the Rattlers (12-5-2, 4-2) in Game 1 on Tuesday, 9-6, in a 12-inning thriller.

Vela has now won four of its last five after a 4-7 start to the season. Sharyland entered the week ranked No. 14 in Texas High School Baseball’s Class 5A Top 25.

“I think we played really, really good baseball this week. I think we’re headed in the right direction,” Edinburg Vela head coach Jaime Perez said. “We stumbled a little bit, don’t get me wrong, but I think this week showed our true character.”

Edinburg Vela sophomore pitcher Romeo Bautista earned the win with one earned run off four hits and four walks, striking out six in 5 1/3 innings.

SaberCats middle infielders Jayden Martinez and AJ Reyes turned a pair of 4-6-3 double plays with one out and runners in scoring position during the first and fourth innings to end rallies by the Rattlers.

The SaberCats loaded the bases in the bottom of the first, and senior left fielder Zander Sotelo was hit by a pitch to bring in a run.

Sophomore designated hitter Santiago Montes blasted a solo home run to left field to lead off the third inning, and the SaberCats loaded the bases again before a Reyes walk tacked on another run for Vela to make it 3-0 after three.

Sharyland got on the board during the sixth inning after a wild pitch with the bases loaded allowed junior Jacob Caratachea to score from third.

Vela sophomore pitcher Bam Benavides took over in the sixth inning, and Martinez shut the door on Sharyland with 2/3 innings pitched in the seventh to pick up the save.

Sharyland freshman left fielder Luis Balderas and sophomore third baseman Santiago Soto accounted for all five of the Rattlers’ hits on the day. Soto also walked twice.

Freshman pitcher Rabath Vargas pitched three innings of relief, allowing two hits and three walks and striking out seven.

Next for Sharyland High is McAllen Memorial (9-6, 3-3) at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Sharyland High School in Mission.

Edinburg Vela returns to play against Valley View (8-6-2, 4-2) at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Edinburg Vela High School in Edinburg.