Photo Gallery: Vela defeats Sharyland High 3-1 in district play By Joel Martinez - March 13, 2024 Edinburg Vela's Derek Rodriguez (4) attempts a hit against Sharyland High in a District 31-5A game at Edinburg Vela High School on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Edinburg Vela's Romeo Bautista (7) pitches against Sharyland High in a District 31-5A game at Edinburg Vela High School on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Edinburg Vela head baseball coach Jaime Perez gives direction to the team in a District 31-5A game against Sharyland High at Edinburg Vela High School on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Edinburg Vela's Jayden Martinez (2) pitches against Sharyland High in a District 31-5A game at Edinburg Vela High School on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Edinburg Vela's Jayden Martinez (2) celebrates after retiring the side after his throw to second base against Sharyland High's Homero Garcia (8) in a District 31-5A game at Edinburg Vela High School on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Edinburg Vela's Santiago Mpntes (32) looks up at his hit against Sharyland High in a District 31-5A game at Edinburg Vela High School on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Edinburg Vela's Santiago Montes (32) runs to first base after hitting against Sharyland High in a District 31-5A game at Edinburg Vela High School on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Edinburg Vela's Adiel Benavides (8) throws to first after completing an out at second base against Sharyland High in a District 31-5A game at Edinburg Vela High School on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Edinburg Vela's Derek Rodriguez (4) fields the ball in the outfield after a hit by Sharyland High in a District 31-5A game at Edinburg Vela High School on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Edinburg Vela's AJ Reyes (5) slides back to safely to first against Sharyland High in a District 31-5A game at Edinburg Vela High School on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Edinburg Vela's AJ Reyes (5) attempts to hit a pitch by Sharyland High in a District 31-5A game at Edinburg Vela High School on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Edinburg Vela's Romeo Bautista (7) pitches against Sharyland High in a District 31-5A game at Edinburg Vela High School on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Edinburg Vela's Zander Sotelo (16) celebrates after runners advance against Sharyland High in a District 31-5A game at Edinburg Vela High School on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Edinburg Vela's Martin Pena (15) attempts to avoid the tag of Sharyland High's Santiago Balderas (1) as he attempt to steal home plate in a District 31-5A game at Edinburg Vela High School on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Edinburg Vela head baseball coach Jaime Perez gives direction to the team on the pitchers mound in a District 31-5A game against Sharyland High at Edinburg Vela High School on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])