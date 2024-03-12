MISSION — The La Joya Palmview Lobos jumped on the Rio Grande City Rattlers early in their District 30-5A opener and never looked back.

Palmview coasted to a 10-0 win in six innings over Rio Grande City on Tuesday at La Joya Palmview High School to begin their district title defense with a dominant victory.

The Lobos (14-2-1, 1-0) scored seven runs across the first two innings to put the Rattlers in the rearview, allowing starting pitcher Herminio Gonzalez to go to work with a big advantage early.

“It was just about having confidence when we go up to hit, believing in yourself and believing in your teammates,” Palmview head coach Manuel Garcia said. “We know that if we get on base, we’re going to try to create some chaos, create some different situations to move runners around to see if we can score some runs.”

After a three-run first inning, Palmview showed off its power at the plate as Joe Cerda tripled to the left-center gap, Jorge Garza doubled to the same spot to bring Cerda home, and Mateo Garcia hit a bomb over the left field fence to give the Lobos a 7-0 lead after two.

“I think we were just excited to get today going. We have a hungry group,” Mateo Garcia said. “I think it’s about sticking to our approach, getting ahead in counts, getting a pitch we can hit and driving a pitch. Just pass the baton, you know, keep it rolling.”

Palmview’s Josiah Gonzalez put a bow on the game with a bases loaded two-run single during the bottom of the sixth inning to clinch the 10-run rule victory.

Mateo Garcia finished 3-for-3 with five RBIs, one home run, one walk and two runs scored. Garza went 3-for-3 with one RBI and four runs, while Josiah Gonzalez went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a walk.

Herminio Gonzalez allowed just two hits and two walks while striking out six across six innings for the complete game shutout. He also went 1-for-3 at the plate with one RBI to help his cause.

“It feels amazing to come out with the W. It makes it easy when your defense performs like that and your offense performs like that,” Herminio Gonzalez said. “It’s definitely a lot easier as a pitcher to stay focused and do your job.”

Game 2 of the District 30-5A series between Palmview and RGC is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday at Rio Grande City High School.