BROWNSVILLE — For what seemed like an eternity the ball rolled along the edge of the goal line after a shot by Brownsville Porter’s Kevin Segura, with everyone waiting to see if it would roll in.

With the game tied 1-1 late, senior Martin Gonzalez decided not to leave anything to chance.

The Cowboys captain sprinted in and powered the ball through the back of the net for the go-ahead goal, giving Brownsville Porter a 2-1 victory over Brownsville Lopez during a District 32-5A contest Friday at Lopez High School.

“When I saw Kevin hit it, I started looking at it and wondering if it was going to go in or not,” Gonzalez said. “It looked like it was going to go in, but I was going to make sure it did. Thanks to God I was able to get that goal. I prayed to God before this game to give me at least one. Luckily, I was able to get the one to give my team the win.”

This year’s second rendition of the Battle of Southmost did not disappoint, with the Cowboys and Lobos delivering another instant classic.

Porter drew first blood during the contest, taking a 1-0 advantage off a set piece during the 22nd minute. A crossing pass from Felipe Mendez sailed into the box during the play, with senior captain Ricardo Leal tracking it down and powering it home for the goal.

“In that moment I was just waiting for the cross from my teammate,” Leal said. “Luckily for me, it landed right in front of me. We have to take advantage of every chance we get. The one I got, I was able to take advantage of it and turn it into a goal.”

The contest intensified during the second half, with the physicality of both teams on display as the Lobos tried to claw back into the contest.

The equalizer came thanks in part to a physical play, with the Lobos earning a free kick from around midfield during the 56th minute following a Porter foul.

Lopez took advantage of the opportunity, with Esteban Juarez taking a long pass inside the box and finishing the play to tie the game.

The tie was short lived, however, with Gonzalez finding paydirt just 13 minutes later to secure the Cowboys’ victory and three points on the road.

“The mentality coming into this one was the same one as always,” Gonzalez said. “We’re going all out all the time no matter who we’re playing. We know the playoffs are coming up soon and tonight’s game was like a playoff game. We had to come out and show that Porter is still here at the top.”

Porter’s victory creates chaos atop the district table heading into Tuesday’s regular season finale, with the top three teams all still in the running for the District 32-5A crown.

The Cowboys and Lobos enter their final games tied for second with 42 points apiece, each beating the other once this year.

Donna North moves into first place in the district thanks to the Cowboys victory and its own 2-1 win over Mercedes on Friday, sitting atop the table with 43 points.

The Chiefs and Lobos are set to face off at noon Tuesday at Bennie La Prade Stadium in Donna, with a Chiefs victory securing the outright district title, while a tie or win by the Lobos opening the door for a possible three-way championship year.

The Cowboys close out the season at noon Tuesday against Donna High at home, needing a win and a tie or loss by the Lobos to secure at least a share of the district crown.

“As a senior, I’m ready,” Leal said. “I’d love to go out as a senior with a long playoff run with my team. We’re ready to leave it all on the field for this team.”

