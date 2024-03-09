BROWNSVILLE — District titles have become the norm for the Brownsville Jubilee Titans since joining the UIL in 2020.

They captured their first district title that same year before finishing as runner-up in 2021. They bounced back by winning back-to-back titles in 2022 and 2023, setting themselves up to make it three straight this year.

After securing at least a share of the title with a win last week, the Titans left nothing to chance Friday, closing out the regular season with a dominating 5-0 victory over Port Isabel at the Brownsville Sports Park to win the outright District 32-4A crown for a third straight season.

“If I’m being honest, the expectation for us from now on is state,” Brownsville Jubilee head coach Robert Coronado said. “That’s the goal I’ve put on the program. Every year we’ve increased our level of expectations and level of play. This year our goal is state. We don’t have anything else. That is our goal. Anything less than that and we’re not successful.”

The Titans set the tone of the contest right out of the gate, applying pressure in hopes of turning a Port Isabel mistake into a goal.

It didn’t take long for Jubilee’s pressure to pay dividends, with the Titans earning a corner kick early during the first after a miskick by the Tarpons.

Jubilee took advantage of the set piece opportunity, with Diego Zuniga crossing a pass into the box to Rogelio Galvan who finished the play with his head to give the Titans a 1-0 advantage.

The goal marked the 48th of the year by the RGV’s leading goal scorer, while also bringing his career total to 101.

“Coach convinced me this season to play forward,” Galvan said. “I was playing in the midfield before, doing my part to help the team. Things happened though and I had to be the one to start playing up top. Last year I scored goals, but not like this year. I just came in prepared with the mindset of a forward. Thanks to God I was able to reach the 100-goal mark.”

Galvan’s goal opened the floodgates for the Titans, pouring on another two goals before the break to take a commanding 3-0 lead into the break.

Zuniga got in on the scoring not long after Galvan, using crafty moves to create space inside the box for the goal, with Sebas Treviño scoring the Titans’ third goal of the opening period.

“We came in with the mentality that it was going to be a really close game, but we came out very concentrated and played a good game” Galvan said. “It was probably our best game and it showed in the results. We took a 3-0 lead early and it made it a calmer game the rest of the way for us.”

The Titans added a two more goals during the second half, one coming from Eddie Carmona and another from Zuniga to secure the brace and Jubilee’s victory.

The win gives the Titans an 11-1-2 mark in district play to close out the year, finishing atop the table with 36 points.

The Tarpons finished the year tied with Brownsville IDEA Frontier with a 10-4-0 district record, each racking up 30 points.

Port Isabel will enter the postseason as the No. 2 seed in the district after winning both matchups against the Chargers earlier this year.

The 2024 UIL state playoffs are set to begin March 25, with game information to be determined.

[email protected]