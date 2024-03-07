Check out the the leading scorers from each district heading into Friday’s slate of games. List is only a culmination of goals scored during district play. Coaches please report updates or corrections to [email protected].
|Top 20 District Goal Leaders
|NAME
|TEAM
|GOALS
|GP
|GPG
|Rogelio Galvan
|Brownsville Jubilee
|47
|13
|3.6
|Diego Saldana
|Brownsville St. Joseph
|26
|12
|2.2
|Sebastian Chapa
|IDEA Edinburg Quest
|26
|13
|2.0
|Aaron Aguirre
|Brownsville IDEA Frontier
|26
|14
|1.9
|Diego Guerra
|Brownsville Lopez
|25
|16
|1.6
|Claudio Torres
|Brownsville St. Joseph
|21
|12
|1.8
|Martin Gonzalez
|Brownsville Porter
|21
|16
|1.3
|Omar Solis
|La Joya Juarez-Lincoln
|19
|13
|1.5
|Jacob Ocanas
|PSJA North
|19
|16
|1.2
|Alfonso Herrera
|IDEA Pharr
|18
|16
|1.1
|Juan Nieto
|Donna High
|18
|16
|1.1
|Jovanny Chavez
|Brownsville Pace
|17
|16
|1.1
|Jose Garcia
|Roma
|16
|13
|1.2
|Hector Veliz
|Sharyland Pioneer
|16
|16
|1.0
|Diego Macias
|Progreso
|15
|13
|1.2
|Joshua Perez
|Progreso
|15
|13
|1.2
|Tony Garcia
|Port Isabel
|15
|13
|1.2
|Ramon Zuniga
|Brownsville Lopez
|15
|16
|0.9
|Luis Almanza
|IDEA Alamo
|14
|13
|1.1
|Diego Torres
|Hidalgo
|14
|15
|0.9
|Ian Cerecedo
|Hidalgo
|14
|15
|0.9
|District 31-6A
|Name
|Team
|Goals
|Randy Galvan
|Edinburg Economedes
|6
|Jacob Roman
|Edinburg North
|5
|Jesus Martinez
|Edinburg North
|5
|Brandon Saenz
|Edinburg North
|4
|Armando Del Angel
|Edinburg Economedes
|3
|Juan Lugo
|Edinburg Economedes
|3
|Erick Gonzalez
|Edinburg North
|3
|Brandon Soliz
|Mission High
|3
|Jonathan Reynaga
|Mission High
|3
|Romeo Morfin
|Mission High
|3
|District 32-6A
|Name
|Team
|Goals
|Checo Gomez
|Brownsville Hanna
|8
|Rafa Ramos
|Brownsville Hanna
|8
|Gio Barrientes
|Los Fresnos
|8
|Alexis Morales
|San Benito
|8
|Adrian Longoria
|Brownsville Rivera
|6
|Manuel Medina
|Brownsville Rivera
|5
|Pedro Villanueva
|Brownsville Rivera
|5
|Josh Trejo
|Los Fresnos
|5
|Multiple tied w/ 4
|N/A
|4
|District 30-5A
|Name
|Team
|Goals
|Omar Solis
|La Joya Juarez-Lincoln
|19
|Jose Garcia
|Roma
|16
|Alejandro Barcena
|Laredo Martin
|12
|Aaron Andrade
|Laredo Nixon
|12
|Ruben Tijerina
|La Joya Juarez-Lincoln
|9
|Ever Mares
|La Joya Juarez-Lincoln
|8
|Jovany Martinez
|La Joya Juarez-Lincoln
|7
|Ruben Davila
|La Joya Palmview
|6
|Alejandro Casillas
|Laredo Nixon
|6
|Diego Tostado
|Mission Veterans
|6
|Jose Duarte
|Rio Grande City
|6
|District 31-5A
|Name
|Team
|Goals
|Jacob Ocanas
|PSJA North
|19
|Hector Veliz
|Sharyland Pioneer
|16
|Julio Cardenas
|PSJA Memorial
|13
|Juan Pablo Trevino
|Sharyland High
|12
|Francisco Gomez
|Sharyland High
|11
|Iker Urueta
|Sharyland High
|11
|Leo Mendoza
|McAllen High
|10
|Emiliano Villegas
|Valley View
|10
|Alan Martinez
|McAllen High
|8
|Peter Yanez
|Valley View
|8
|District 32-5A
|Name
|Team
|Goals
|Diego Guerra
|Brownsville Lopez
|25
|Martin Gonzalez
|Brownsville Porter
|21
|Juan Nieto
|Donna High
|18
|Jovanny Chavez
|Brownsville Pace
|17
|Ramon Zuniga
|Brownsville Lopez
|15
|Enrique Torres
|Donna North
|13
|Christopher De Leon
|Donna North
|11
|Richard Martinez
|Donna North
|9
|Multiple tied w/ 5
|N/A
|5
|District 30-4A
|Name
|Team
|Goals
|Alfonso Herrera
|IDEA Pharr
|18
|Diego Torres
|Hidalgo
|14
|Ian Cerecedo
|Hidalgo
|14
|Jesus Gonzlez
|IDEA Pharr
|11
|Justin Nazariega
|IDEA North Mission
|8
|Javier Castro
|IDEA Pharr
|8
|Cristian Ortega
|IDEA Pharr
|7
|Luis Maldonado
|IDEA Pharr
|7
|Alfonso Velasquez
|Hidalgo
|6
|Diego Rivera
|IDEA North Mission
|6
|Matias Rivas
|IDEA Pharr
|6
|District 31-4A
|Name
|Team
|Goals
|Sebastian Chapa
|IDEA Edinburg Quest
|26
|Diego Macias
|Progreso
|15
|Joshua Perez
|Progreso
|15
|Luis Almanza
|IDEA Alamo
|14
|Adrian Medina
|IDEA Edinburg Quest
|11
|Gabriel Martinez
|IDEA Alamo
|7
|Carlos Lopez
|Progreso
|7
|Eliazer Magallan
|Progreso
|7
|Miguel Chavez
|Progreso
|7
|Jesus Gonzalez
|IDEA Alamo
|6
|District 32-4A
|Name
|Team
|Goals
|Rogelio Galvan
|Brownsville Jubilee
|47
|Aaron Aguirre
|Brownsville IDEA Frontier
|26
|Tony Garcia
|Port Isabel
|15
|Gustavo Mata
|Brownsville Jubilee
|10
|Diego Zuniga
|Brownsville Jubilee
|7
|Diego Delgado
|Brownsville IDEA Frontier
|6
|Leonardo Galvan
|Brownsville Jubilee
|6
|Dominic Acosta
|Port Isabel
|6
|Leon Pena
|Port Isabel
|6
|Sebastian Trevino
|Brownsville Jubilee
|5
|Daniel Childress
|Port Isabel
|5