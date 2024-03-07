Check out the the leading scorers from each district heading into Friday’s slate of games. List is only a culmination of goals scored during district play. Coaches please report updates or corrections to [email protected]

Top 20 District Goal Leaders
NAME TEAM GOALS GP GPG
Rogelio Galvan Brownsville Jubilee 47 13 3.6
Diego Saldana Brownsville St. Joseph 26 12 2.2
Sebastian Chapa IDEA Edinburg Quest 26 13 2.0
Aaron Aguirre Brownsville IDEA Frontier 26 14 1.9
Diego Guerra Brownsville Lopez 25 16 1.6
Claudio Torres Brownsville St. Joseph 21 12 1.8
Martin Gonzalez Brownsville Porter 21 16 1.3
Omar Solis La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 19 13 1.5
Jacob Ocanas PSJA North 19 16 1.2
Alfonso Herrera IDEA Pharr 18 16 1.1
Juan Nieto Donna High 18 16 1.1
Jovanny Chavez Brownsville Pace 17 16 1.1
Jose Garcia Roma 16 13 1.2
Hector Veliz Sharyland Pioneer 16 16 1.0
Diego Macias Progreso 15 13 1.2
Joshua Perez Progreso 15 13 1.2
Tony Garcia Port Isabel 15 13 1.2
Ramon Zuniga Brownsville Lopez 15 16 0.9
Luis Almanza IDEA Alamo 14 13 1.1
Diego Torres Hidalgo 14 15 0.9
Ian Cerecedo Hidalgo 14 15 0.9

 

District 31-6A
Name Team Goals
Randy Galvan Edinburg Economedes 6
Jacob Roman Edinburg North 5
Jesus Martinez Edinburg North 5
Brandon Saenz Edinburg North 4
Armando Del Angel Edinburg Economedes 3
Juan Lugo Edinburg Economedes 3
Erick Gonzalez Edinburg North 3
Brandon Soliz Mission High 3
Jonathan Reynaga Mission High 3
Romeo Morfin Mission High 3

 

District 32-6A
Name Team Goals
Checo Gomez Brownsville Hanna 8
Rafa Ramos Brownsville Hanna 8
Gio Barrientes Los Fresnos 8
Alexis Morales San Benito 8
Adrian Longoria Brownsville Rivera 6
Manuel Medina Brownsville Rivera 5
Pedro Villanueva Brownsville Rivera 5
Josh Trejo Los Fresnos 5
Multiple tied w/ 4 N/A 4

 

District 30-5A
Name Team Goals
Omar Solis La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 19
Jose Garcia Roma 16
Alejandro Barcena Laredo Martin 12
Aaron Andrade Laredo Nixon 12
Ruben Tijerina La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 9
Ever Mares La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 8
Jovany Martinez La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 7
Ruben Davila La Joya Palmview 6
Alejandro Casillas Laredo Nixon 6
Diego Tostado Mission Veterans 6
Jose Duarte Rio Grande City 6

 

District 31-5A
Name Team Goals
Jacob Ocanas PSJA North 19
Hector Veliz Sharyland Pioneer 16
Julio Cardenas PSJA Memorial 13
Juan Pablo Trevino Sharyland High 12
Francisco Gomez Sharyland High 11
Iker Urueta Sharyland High 11
Leo Mendoza McAllen High 10
Emiliano Villegas Valley View 10
Alan Martinez McAllen High 8
Peter Yanez Valley View 8

 

District 32-5A
Name Team Goals
Diego Guerra Brownsville Lopez 25
Martin Gonzalez Brownsville Porter 21
Juan Nieto Donna High 18
Jovanny Chavez Brownsville Pace 17
Ramon Zuniga Brownsville Lopez 15
Enrique Torres Donna North 13
Christopher De Leon Donna North 11
Richard Martinez Donna North 9
Multiple tied w/ 5 N/A 5

 

District 30-4A
Name Team Goals
Alfonso Herrera IDEA Pharr 18
Diego Torres Hidalgo 14
Ian Cerecedo Hidalgo 14
Jesus Gonzlez IDEA Pharr 11
Justin Nazariega IDEA North Mission 8
Javier Castro IDEA Pharr 8
Cristian Ortega IDEA Pharr 7
Luis Maldonado IDEA Pharr 7
Alfonso Velasquez Hidalgo 6
Diego Rivera IDEA North Mission 6
Matias Rivas IDEA Pharr 6

 

District 31-4A
Name Team Goals
Sebastian Chapa IDEA Edinburg Quest 26
Diego Macias Progreso 15
Joshua Perez Progreso 15
Luis Almanza IDEA Alamo 14
Adrian Medina IDEA Edinburg Quest 11
Gabriel Martinez IDEA Alamo 7
Carlos Lopez Progreso 7
Eliazer Magallan Progreso 7
Miguel Chavez Progreso 7
Jesus Gonzalez IDEA Alamo 6

 

District 32-4A
Name Team Goals
Rogelio Galvan Brownsville Jubilee 47
Aaron Aguirre Brownsville IDEA Frontier 26
Tony Garcia Port Isabel 15
Gustavo Mata Brownsville Jubilee 10
Diego Zuniga Brownsville Jubilee 7
Diego Delgado Brownsville IDEA Frontier 6
Leonardo Galvan Brownsville Jubilee 6
Dominic Acosta Port Isabel 6
Leon Pena Port Isabel 6
Sebastian Trevino Brownsville Jubilee 5
Daniel Childress Port Isabel 5

