Check out the the leading scorers from each district heading into Friday’s slate of games. List is only a culmination of goals scored during district play. Coaches please report updates or corrections to [email protected].

Top 20 District Goal Leaders NAME TEAM GOALS GP GPG Rogelio Galvan Brownsville Jubilee 47 13 3.6 Diego Saldana Brownsville St. Joseph 26 12 2.2 Sebastian Chapa IDEA Edinburg Quest 26 13 2.0 Aaron Aguirre Brownsville IDEA Frontier 26 14 1.9 Diego Guerra Brownsville Lopez 25 16 1.6 Claudio Torres Brownsville St. Joseph 21 12 1.8 Martin Gonzalez Brownsville Porter 21 16 1.3 Omar Solis La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 19 13 1.5 Jacob Ocanas PSJA North 19 16 1.2 Alfonso Herrera IDEA Pharr 18 16 1.1 Juan Nieto Donna High 18 16 1.1 Jovanny Chavez Brownsville Pace 17 16 1.1 Jose Garcia Roma 16 13 1.2 Hector Veliz Sharyland Pioneer 16 16 1.0 Diego Macias Progreso 15 13 1.2 Joshua Perez Progreso 15 13 1.2 Tony Garcia Port Isabel 15 13 1.2 Ramon Zuniga Brownsville Lopez 15 16 0.9 Luis Almanza IDEA Alamo 14 13 1.1 Diego Torres Hidalgo 14 15 0.9 Ian Cerecedo Hidalgo 14 15 0.9

District 31-6A Name Team Goals Randy Galvan Edinburg Economedes 6 Jacob Roman Edinburg North 5 Jesus Martinez Edinburg North 5 Brandon Saenz Edinburg North 4 Armando Del Angel Edinburg Economedes 3 Juan Lugo Edinburg Economedes 3 Erick Gonzalez Edinburg North 3 Brandon Soliz Mission High 3 Jonathan Reynaga Mission High 3 Romeo Morfin Mission High 3

District 32-6A Name Team Goals Checo Gomez Brownsville Hanna 8 Rafa Ramos Brownsville Hanna 8 Gio Barrientes Los Fresnos 8 Alexis Morales San Benito 8 Adrian Longoria Brownsville Rivera 6 Manuel Medina Brownsville Rivera 5 Pedro Villanueva Brownsville Rivera 5 Josh Trejo Los Fresnos 5 Multiple tied w/ 4 N/A 4

District 30-5A Name Team Goals Omar Solis La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 19 Jose Garcia Roma 16 Alejandro Barcena Laredo Martin 12 Aaron Andrade Laredo Nixon 12 Ruben Tijerina La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 9 Ever Mares La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 8 Jovany Martinez La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 7 Ruben Davila La Joya Palmview 6 Alejandro Casillas Laredo Nixon 6 Diego Tostado Mission Veterans 6 Jose Duarte Rio Grande City 6

District 31-5A Name Team Goals Jacob Ocanas PSJA North 19 Hector Veliz Sharyland Pioneer 16 Julio Cardenas PSJA Memorial 13 Juan Pablo Trevino Sharyland High 12 Francisco Gomez Sharyland High 11 Iker Urueta Sharyland High 11 Leo Mendoza McAllen High 10 Emiliano Villegas Valley View 10 Alan Martinez McAllen High 8 Peter Yanez Valley View 8

District 32-5A Name Team Goals Diego Guerra Brownsville Lopez 25 Martin Gonzalez Brownsville Porter 21 Juan Nieto Donna High 18 Jovanny Chavez Brownsville Pace 17 Ramon Zuniga Brownsville Lopez 15 Enrique Torres Donna North 13 Christopher De Leon Donna North 11 Richard Martinez Donna North 9 Multiple tied w/ 5 N/A 5

District 30-4A Name Team Goals Alfonso Herrera IDEA Pharr 18 Diego Torres Hidalgo 14 Ian Cerecedo Hidalgo 14 Jesus Gonzlez IDEA Pharr 11 Justin Nazariega IDEA North Mission 8 Javier Castro IDEA Pharr 8 Cristian Ortega IDEA Pharr 7 Luis Maldonado IDEA Pharr 7 Alfonso Velasquez Hidalgo 6 Diego Rivera IDEA North Mission 6 Matias Rivas IDEA Pharr 6

District 31-4A Name Team Goals Sebastian Chapa IDEA Edinburg Quest 26 Diego Macias Progreso 15 Joshua Perez Progreso 15 Luis Almanza IDEA Alamo 14 Adrian Medina IDEA Edinburg Quest 11 Gabriel Martinez IDEA Alamo 7 Carlos Lopez Progreso 7 Eliazer Magallan Progreso 7 Miguel Chavez Progreso 7 Jesus Gonzalez IDEA Alamo 6

District 32-4A Name Team Goals Rogelio Galvan Brownsville Jubilee 47 Aaron Aguirre Brownsville IDEA Frontier 26 Tony Garcia Port Isabel 15 Gustavo Mata Brownsville Jubilee 10 Diego Zuniga Brownsville Jubilee 7 Diego Delgado Brownsville IDEA Frontier 6 Leonardo Galvan Brownsville Jubilee 6 Dominic Acosta Port Isabel 6 Leon Pena Port Isabel 6 Sebastian Trevino Brownsville Jubilee 5 Daniel Childress Port Isabel 5