WRITER’S NOTE: DISTRICT 31-5A STANDINGS HAVE BEEN UPDATED TO REFLECT FORFEITED GAMES BY VALLEY VIEW.

Check out the latest RGV high school boys soccer district standings as of March 7, 2024. Standings include all reported games played prior to Friday’s action. Coaches please report updates or corrections to [email protected].

x- clinched playoff berth y- clinched share of district title z- clinched outright district title e- eliminated

District 31-6A Team W L T GF GA GD PTS z-Edinburg North 7 1 0 23 4 19 21 x-Edinburg High 4 3 1 12 11 1 14 Edinburg Economedes 4 3 1 17 14 3 13 La Joya High 3 3 2 10 15 -5 12 PSJA High 2 5 1 9 19 -10 7 Mission High 1 6 1 12 20 -8 5

District 32-6A Team W L T GF GA GD PTS z– Brownsville Rivera 8 1 0 36 10 26 24 x-Los Fresnos 6 2 1 31 12 19 20 x-Harlingen High 5 3 1 17 14 3 16 Brownsville Hanna 3 4 2 24 22 2 11 San Benito 1 5 3 13 26 -13 8 Weslaco High 0 8 1 3 40 -37 2

District 30-5A Team W L T GF GA GD PTS z-La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 12 1 0 56 10 46 36 x-Laredo Nixon 8 2 3 29 12 17 30 x– Laredo Martin 8 4 1 30 15 15 25 La Joya Palmview 5 5 3 27 18 9 19 Roma 5 6 2 29 21 8 18 e-Rio Grande City 3 6 4 25 33 -8 14 e-Mission Veterans 3 7 3 13 26 -13 14 e-Laredo Cigarroa 0 13 0 2 76 -74 0

District 31-5A Team W L T GF GA GD PTS x-Sharyland High 13 2 1 61 11 50 40 x-PSJA Memorial 11 2 3 40 18 22 39 x-PSJA North 11 4 1 32 19 13 34 x-Sharyland Pioneer 9 3 4 31 26 5 33 e-McAllen High 7 5 4 32 34 -2 26 e-McAllen Rowe 5 6 5 20 23 -3 23 e-PSJA Southwest 4 9 3 19 49 -30 18 e-McAllen Memorial 3 9 4 20 35 -15 15 e-Valley View 2 14 0 32 28 4 6 e-Edinburg Vela 1 12 3 16 44 -28 6

District 32-5A Team W L T GF GA GD PTS x-Brownsville Lopez 13 1 2 56 17 39 42 x-Donna North 12 1 3 59 12 47 40 x-Brownsville Porter 11 1 4 37 12 25 39 Mercedes 8 6 2 23 24 -1 26 Brownsville Veterans 8 7 1 25 24 1 25 e-Donna High 6 9 1 25 46 -21 19 e-Weslaco East 3 10 3 13 30 -17 15 e-Brownsville Pace 4 11 1 31 28 3 14 e-Harlingen South 3 12 1 13 39 -26 10 e-Edcouch-Elsa 2 12 2 19 68 -49 10

District 30-4A Team W L T GF GA GD PTS z-Hidalgo 13 1 1 64 15 49 41 x-IDEA Pharr 12 4 0 65 31 34 36 x-Vanguard Beethoven 9 5 1 41 35 6 29 x-North Mission IDEA 7 3 5 34 20 14 28 e-Vanguard Rembrandt 4 7 4 35 33 2 17 e-Santa Maria 4 9 2 20 36 -16 16 e-Vanguard Mozart 4 10 1 17 32 -15 13 e-Zapata 4 10 1 26 58 -32 13 e-Grulla 3 11 1 15 56 -41 11

District 31-4A Team W L T GF GA GD PTS z– Progreso 13 0 0 83 5 78 39 x-IDEA Alamo 10 3 0 61 26 35 30 x-IDEA Edinburg Quest 9 3 1 66 37 29 29 x-IDEA Weslaco Pike 7 5 1 29 36 -7 22 e-IDEA Donna 5 8 0 39 50 -11 15 e-Monte Alto 5 8 0 17 34 -17 15 e-IDEA Edinburg 2 11 0 18 59 -41 6 e-Raymondville 0 13 0 11 77 -66 0

District 32-4A Team W L T GF GA GD PTS y-Brownsville Jubilee 10 1 2 86 11 75 33 x-IDEA Brownsville Frontier 10 4 0 50 19 31 30 x-Port Isabel 10 3 0 41 15 26 30 x-IDEA Brownsville Riverview 7 4 2 31 16 15 24 e-IDEA Brownsville Sports Park 5 7 1 34 46 -12 17 e-La Feria 3 9 1 15 44 -29 10 e-Brownsville Harmony 3 11 0 25 58 -33 9 e-Rio Hondo 2 11 0 16 89 -73 6