WRITER’S NOTE: DISTRICT 31-5A STANDINGS HAVE BEEN UPDATED TO REFLECT FORFEITED GAMES BY VALLEY VIEW.
Check out the latest RGV high school boys soccer district standings as of March 7, 2024. Standings include all reported games played prior to Friday’s action. Coaches please report updates or corrections to [email protected].
x- clinched playoff berth y- clinched share of district title z- clinched outright district title e- eliminated
|District 31-6A
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|GF
|GA
|GD
|PTS
|z-Edinburg North
|7
|1
|0
|23
|4
|19
|21
|x-Edinburg High
|4
|3
|1
|12
|11
|1
|14
|Edinburg Economedes
|4
|3
|1
|17
|14
|3
|13
|La Joya High
|3
|3
|2
|10
|15
|-5
|12
|PSJA High
|2
|5
|1
|9
|19
|-10
|7
|Mission High
|1
|6
|1
|12
|20
|-8
|5
|District 32-6A
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|GF
|GA
|GD
|PTS
|z– Brownsville Rivera
|8
|1
|0
|36
|10
|26
|24
|x-Los Fresnos
|6
|2
|1
|31
|12
|19
|20
|x-Harlingen High
|5
|3
|1
|17
|14
|3
|16
|Brownsville Hanna
|3
|4
|2
|24
|22
|2
|11
|San Benito
|1
|5
|3
|13
|26
|-13
|8
|Weslaco High
|0
|8
|1
|3
|40
|-37
|2
|District 30-5A
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|GF
|GA
|GD
|PTS
|z-La Joya Juarez-Lincoln
|12
|1
|0
|56
|10
|46
|36
|x-Laredo Nixon
|8
|2
|3
|29
|12
|17
|30
|x– Laredo Martin
|8
|4
|1
|30
|15
|15
|25
|La Joya Palmview
|5
|5
|3
|27
|18
|9
|19
|Roma
|5
|6
|2
|29
|21
|8
|18
|e-Rio Grande City
|3
|6
|4
|25
|33
|-8
|14
|e-Mission Veterans
|3
|7
|3
|13
|26
|-13
|14
|e-Laredo Cigarroa
|0
|13
|0
|2
|76
|-74
|0
|District 31-5A
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|GF
|GA
|GD
|PTS
|x-Sharyland High
|13
|2
|1
|61
|11
|50
|40
|x-PSJA Memorial
|11
|2
|3
|40
|18
|22
|39
|x-PSJA North
|11
|4
|1
|32
|19
|13
|34
|x-Sharyland Pioneer
|9
|3
|4
|31
|26
|5
|33
|e-McAllen High
|7
|5
|4
|32
|34
|-2
|26
|e-McAllen Rowe
|5
|6
|5
|20
|23
|-3
|23
|e-PSJA Southwest
|4
|9
|3
|19
|49
|-30
|18
|e-McAllen Memorial
|3
|9
|4
|20
|35
|-15
|15
|e-Valley View
|2
|14
|0
|32
|28
|4
|6
|e-Edinburg Vela
|1
|12
|3
|16
|44
|-28
|6
|District 32-5A
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|GF
|GA
|GD
|PTS
|x-Brownsville Lopez
|13
|1
|2
|56
|17
|39
|42
|x-Donna North
|12
|1
|3
|59
|12
|47
|40
|x-Brownsville Porter
|11
|1
|4
|37
|12
|25
|39
|Mercedes
|8
|6
|2
|23
|24
|-1
|26
|Brownsville Veterans
|8
|7
|1
|25
|24
|1
|25
|e-Donna High
|6
|9
|1
|25
|46
|-21
|19
|e-Weslaco East
|3
|10
|3
|13
|30
|-17
|15
|e-Brownsville Pace
|4
|11
|1
|31
|28
|3
|14
|e-Harlingen South
|3
|12
|1
|13
|39
|-26
|10
|e-Edcouch-Elsa
|2
|12
|2
|19
|68
|-49
|10
|District 30-4A
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|GF
|GA
|GD
|PTS
|z-Hidalgo
|13
|1
|1
|64
|15
|49
|41
|x-IDEA Pharr
|12
|4
|0
|65
|31
|34
|36
|x-Vanguard Beethoven
|9
|5
|1
|41
|35
|6
|29
|x-North Mission IDEA
|7
|3
|5
|34
|20
|14
|28
|e-Vanguard Rembrandt
|4
|7
|4
|35
|33
|2
|17
|e-Santa Maria
|4
|9
|2
|20
|36
|-16
|16
|e-Vanguard Mozart
|4
|10
|1
|17
|32
|-15
|13
|e-Zapata
|4
|10
|1
|26
|58
|-32
|13
|e-Grulla
|3
|11
|1
|15
|56
|-41
|11
|District 31-4A
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|GF
|GA
|GD
|PTS
|z– Progreso
|13
|0
|0
|83
|5
|78
|39
|x-IDEA Alamo
|10
|3
|0
|61
|26
|35
|30
|x-IDEA Edinburg Quest
|9
|3
|1
|66
|37
|29
|29
|x-IDEA Weslaco Pike
|7
|5
|1
|29
|36
|-7
|22
|e-IDEA Donna
|5
|8
|0
|39
|50
|-11
|15
|e-Monte Alto
|5
|8
|0
|17
|34
|-17
|15
|e-IDEA Edinburg
|2
|11
|0
|18
|59
|-41
|6
|e-Raymondville
|0
|13
|0
|11
|77
|-66
|0
|District 32-4A
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|GF
|GA
|GD
|PTS
|y-Brownsville Jubilee
|10
|1
|2
|86
|11
|75
|33
|x-IDEA Brownsville Frontier
|10
|4
|0
|50
|19
|31
|30
|x-Port Isabel
|10
|3
|0
|41
|15
|26
|30
|x-IDEA Brownsville Riverview
|7
|4
|2
|31
|16
|15
|24
|e-IDEA Brownsville Sports Park
|5
|7
|1
|34
|46
|-12
|17
|e-La Feria
|3
|9
|1
|15
|44
|-29
|10
|e-Brownsville Harmony
|3
|11
|0
|25
|58
|-33
|9
|e-Rio Hondo
|2
|11
|0
|16
|89
|-73
|6