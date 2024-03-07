PSJA North forfeits 12 games after self-report

McALLEN — PSJA North started the season 15-0 overall and 4-0 in district, but it will have to forfeit 12 of those wins, including a District 31-5A victory, after head coach Albert Esparza self-reported an ineligible player earlier this week.

PSJA ISD issued a statement regarding the situation Thursday afternoon.

“Upon discovering the issue, immediate actions were taken, including notifying all relevant parties such as the 31-5A District Executive Committee and self-reporting the incident,” PSJA ISD said the statement.

“The PSJA Athletics Department has implemented steps to update and enhance processes and procedures, ensuring that oversights like this isolated incident do not occur in the future. PSJA ISD’s commitment to upholding the highest standards of integrity and compliance in all aspects of our athletic program remains steadfast. We extend our gratitude to the 31-5A District for their understanding and prompt, appropriate actions.”

“Despite this, we take immense pride in the dedication and hard work all our student-athletes have demonstrated throughout the year. We believe in their potential and look forward to the remainder of the season with optimism and enthusiasm. We appreciate your understanding and continued support of our student-athletes in their pursuit of excellence,” the statement added.

The state statement also said the player served as a backup on the varsity roster.

The Raiders opened this week as No. 2 in the latest Texas Girls Coaches Association state poll and picked up a win Tuesday against PSJA Memorial.

The district forfeit gives a win to McAllen Memorial, PSJA North’s first district win. District 31-5A is not greatly impacted by having PSJA North forfeit a district game.

The Raiders are still first place in the district, having already defeated other top teams in the district giving them a record of 3-1 with 14 district games remaining.

McAllen High, Sharyland High and Edinburg Vela are all 3-1 along, with PSJA North as the top four teams in District 31-5A.