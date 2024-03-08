Los Fresnos sends three athletes to the next level

LOS FRESNOS — Three Los Fresnos athletes signed to continue athletics at the collegiate level Wednesday evening, continuing a long tradition of Los Fresnos sending athletes to the next level in various sports.

Jenna Rios, Ranger College, volleyball

Los Fresnos’ Jenna Rios started her career as a hitter, but transitioned to become one of the best setters in the Valley during her time at Los Fresnos. Rios won multiple awards for her setting ability including back-to-back All-Metro/All-Area setter of the year awards.

Rios said she enjoyed her visit to Ranger College, and is excited to transition to the college located west of Dallas, but is appreciative of her time in the Los Fresnos program.

“I loved every moment here at Los Fresnos, it is bittersweet leaving, but I am really glad that I got to experience everything that I did,” Rios said. “I am glad that I got to learn under coach Woods and Lucio.”

Los Fresnos head coach Anissa Lucio helped Rios transition to setter when she became the head coach three years ago.

“She was so important to our team,” Lucio said. “These past three years she has been a huge leader for us both off and on the court. As a setter she was the quarterback of our team and the glue that held us together.”

Shiloh Jones, Blinn College, volleyball

Another important volleyball player for the Falcons the past few seasons was Falcons hitter Shiloh Jones.

Jones, District 32-6A’s MVP and the Lower Valley’s Co-Hitter of the Year, is set to go to a college known for sending players to the NCAA DI level in many sports – Blinn College.

“I already have a plan after Blinn,” Jones said.

Jones has an agreement with the University of Texas at San Antonio to play there after her two years at Blinn, Jones said.

Jones like Rios, praised Lucio for helping her become a better athlete.

“None of this would have been possible without coach Lucio,” Jones said. “She is the best coach that I could have asked for. She was supportive, and my teammates as well – they pushed me to be a great leader.”

Lucio said Jones and Rios are going to be tough to replace.

“They were the dynamic duo for us, that we will miss,” Lucio said. “I am just so proud of them, and I am so thankful for everything they have done for our program the last four years.”

Mario Rodriguez, Hill College, baseball

Los Fresnos senior Mario Rodriguez is still in season, but took time to sign with Hill College where he will be playing baseball next spring.

Rodriguez, went 6-1 on the mound as a junior, and has already started the season off strong with the Falcons. Rodriguez recently picked up a no-hitter in five innings against Corpus Christi Carroll, one walk away from a perfect game.

“It is a life long dream of mine, and I feel like Hill is the place to be,” Rodriguez said. “The coach had confidence in me, and I felt like home being out there.”

Rodriguez like Jones and Rios hope to use the two-year program schools that they will be attending to gain other opportunities in the future.

Rodriguez is enjoying his time being the ace for the Falcons. The future college pitcher currently has a 90 mph fastball to set up his favorite pitch, his slider.