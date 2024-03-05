RGV HS Softball Schedule & Scores

RGV HS SOFTBALL SCHEDULE 3/5/24
District 30-5A
Mission Veterans vs. La Joya Palmview, 6 p.m.
Roma at Laredo Nixon, 6 p.m.
Rio Grande City at La Joya Juarez-Lincoln, 6 p.m.
District 31-5A
PSJA North at PSJA Memorial, 7 p.m.
McAllen High at Sharyland Pioneer, 7 p.m.
McAllen Memorial at Sharyland High, 7 p.m.
McAllen Rowe at PSJA Southwest, 7 p.m.
Valley View at Edinburg Vela, 7 p.m.
District 32-5A
Brownsville Porter at Edcouch-Elsa, 6:30 p.m.
Brownsville Lopez at Brownsville Pace, 6:30 p.m.
Harlingen South at Donna North, 6:30 p.m.
Donna High at Mercedes, 6:30 p.m.
Brownsville Porter at Edcouch-Elsa, 6:30 p.m
District 31-6A
Edinburg North at La Joya High, 7 p.m.
Mission High at Edinburg High, 7 p.m.
PSJA High at Edinburg Economedes, 7 p.m.
District 32-4A
La Feria at Raymondville, 7 p.m.
Grulla at Hidalgo, 7 p.m.
Non-District
Rio Hondo at Harlingen High, 6:30 p.m.
Zapata vs. Lyford, 6 p.m.
Schedule – 3/9/24
District 32-5A
Edcouch-Elsa at Brownsville Lopez, 6:30 p.m.
Harlingen South at Brownsville Porter, 6:30 p.m.
Brownsville Veterans Memorial at Donna North, 6:30 p.m.
Brownsville Pace at Donna High, 6:30 p.m.
Mercedes at Weslaco East, 6:30 p.m.
District 31-5A
PSJA Memorial at McAllen High, 7 p.m.
Edinburg Vela at McAllen Rowe, 7 p.m.
Sharyland Pioneer at McAllen Memorial, 7 p.m.
PSJA Southwest at PSJA North, 7 p.m.
Sharyland High at Valley View, 7 p.m.
District 30-5A
La Joya Palmview at Laredo Martin, 6 p.m.
Laredo Cigarroa at Mission Veterans, 6 p.m.
Laredo Nixon at Rio Grande City, 6 p.m.
La Joya Juarez-Lincoln at Roma, 6 p.m.
District 31-6A
Edinburg North at Mission High, 7 p.m.
Edinburg Economedes at Edinburg High, 7 p.m.
La Joya at PSJA High, 7 p.m.
District 32-4A
Grulla at La Feria, 7 p.m.
Port Isabel at Zapata, 7 p.m.
Hidalgo vs. Raymondville, 7 p.m.
Non-District
San Benito at Bishop, 6 p.m.
Tuloso-Midway at Lyford, 6 p.m.
Los Fresnos at Rio Hondo, 6 p.m.