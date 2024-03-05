RGV HS Softball Schedule & Scores

RGV HS SOFTBALL SCHEDULE 3/5/24

District 30-5A

Mission Veterans vs. La Joya Palmview, 6 p.m.

Roma at Laredo Nixon, 6 p.m.

Rio Grande City at La Joya Juarez-Lincoln, 6 p.m.

District 31-5A

PSJA North at PSJA Memorial, 7 p.m.

McAllen High at Sharyland Pioneer, 7 p.m.

McAllen Memorial at Sharyland High, 7 p.m.

McAllen Rowe at PSJA Southwest, 7 p.m.

Valley View at Edinburg Vela, 7 p.m.

District 32-5A

Brownsville Porter at Edcouch-Elsa, 6:30 p.m.

Brownsville Lopez at Brownsville Pace, 6:30 p.m.

Harlingen South at Donna North, 6:30 p.m.

Donna High at Mercedes, 6:30 p.m.

District 31-6A

Edinburg North at La Joya High, 7 p.m.

Mission High at Edinburg High, 7 p.m.

PSJA High at Edinburg Economedes, 7 p.m.

District 32-4A

La Feria at Raymondville, 7 p.m.

Grulla at Hidalgo, 7 p.m.

Non-District

Rio Hondo at Harlingen High, 6:30 p.m.

Zapata vs. Lyford, 6 p.m.

Schedule – 3/9/24

District 32-5A

Edcouch-Elsa at Brownsville Lopez, 6:30 p.m.

Harlingen South at Brownsville Porter, 6:30 p.m.

Brownsville Veterans Memorial at Donna North, 6:30 p.m.

Brownsville Pace at Donna High, 6:30 p.m.

Mercedes at Weslaco East, 6:30 p.m.

District 31-5A

PSJA Memorial at McAllen High, 7 p.m.

Edinburg Vela at McAllen Rowe, 7 p.m.

Sharyland Pioneer at McAllen Memorial, 7 p.m.

PSJA Southwest at PSJA North, 7 p.m.

Sharyland High at Valley View, 7 p.m.

District 30-5A

La Joya Palmview at Laredo Martin, 6 p.m.

Laredo Cigarroa at Mission Veterans, 6 p.m.

Laredo Nixon at Rio Grande City, 6 p.m.

La Joya Juarez-Lincoln at Roma, 6 p.m.

District 31-6A

Edinburg North at Mission High, 7 p.m.

Edinburg Economedes at Edinburg High, 7 p.m.

La Joya at PSJA High, 7 p.m.

District 32-4A

Grulla at La Feria, 7 p.m.

Port Isabel at Zapata, 7 p.m.

Hidalgo vs. Raymondville, 7 p.m.

Non-District

San Benito at Bishop, 6 p.m.

Tuloso-Midway at Lyford, 6 p.m.

Los Fresnos at Rio Hondo, 6 p.m.