VALLEY HS BOYS SOCCER SCHEDULE
Tuesday’s Games
District 31-6A
Edinburg Economedes at Mission High, 6 p.m.
Edinburg North at PSJA High, 6 p.m.
La Joya High at Edinburg High, 6 p.m.
District 32-6A
Brownsville Rivera at Harlingen High, 5:30 p.m.
Weslaco High at Brownsville Hanna, 5:30 p.m.
Los Fresnos at San Benito, 5:30 p.m.
District 30-5A
Mission Veterans at Rio Grande City, 7:30 p.m.
Roma at Laredo Martin, 7:30 p.m.
Laredo Cigarroa at Laredo Nixon, 7:30 p.m.
La Joya Juarez-Lincoln at La Joya Palmview, 7:30 p.m.
District 31-5A
PSJA Memorial at McAllen Memorial, 8 p.m.
McAllen Rowe at Valley View, 8 p.m.
Sharyland Pioneer at PSJA Southwest, 8 p.m.
PSJA North at Sharyland High, 8 p.m.
McAllen High at Edinburg Vela, 8 p.m.
District 32-5A
Brownsville Porter at Donna North, 7:30 p.m.
Brownsville Veterans at Mercedes, 7:30 p.m.
Brownsville Lopez at Harlingen South, 7:30 p.m.
Weslaco East at Brownsville Pace, 7:30 p.m.
Donna High at Edcouch-Elsa, 7:30 p.m.
District 30-4A
Vanguard Mozart at IDEA North Mission, 7:30 p.m.
Zapata at Vanguard Beethoven, 7:30 p.m.
Hidalgo at IDEA Pharr, 7:30 p.m.
Santa Maria at Vanguard Rembrandt, 7:30 p.m.
District 31-4A
IDEA Donna at Raymondville, 6 p.m.
IDEA Edinburg at IDEA Alamo, 6 p.m.
IDEA Weslaco Pike at IDEA Edinburg Quest, 6 p.m.
Monte Alto at Progreso, 6 p.m.
District 32-4A
La Feria at IDEA Brownsville Sports Park, 7 p.m.
Rio Hondo at Brownsville Jubilee, 7 p.m.
IDEA Brownsville Riverview at Brownsville Harmony, 7 p.m.
IDEA Brownsville Frontier at La Feria, 7 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
TAPPS DII State Semifinals
Brownsville St. Joseph vs. TMI Episcopal, 10 a.m.
Friday’s Games
District 31-6A
Mission High at PSJA High, 6 p.m.
Edinburg Economedes at La Joya High, 6 p.m.
Edinburg High at Edinburg North, 6 p.m.
District 32-6A
Brownsville Hanna at Brownsville Rivera, 5:30 p.m.
Harlingen High at Los Fresnos, 5:30 p.m.
San Benito at Weslaco High, 5:30 p.m.
District 30-5A
Rio Grande City at Roma, 7:30 p.m.
Laredo Martin at Mission Veterans, 7:30 p.m.
Laredo Nixon at La Joya Juarez-Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.
La Joya Palmview at Laredo Cigarroa, 7:30 p.m.
District 31-5A
McAllen Memorial at McAllen Rowe, 8 p.m.
PSJA Southwest at PSJA Memorial, 8 p.m.
Valley View at PSJA North, 8 p.m.
Edinburg Vela at Sharyland Pioneer, 8 p.m.
Sharyland High at McAllen High, 8 p.m.
District 32-5A
Donna North at Mercedes, 7:30 p.m.
Brownsville Porter at Brownsville Lopez, 7:30 p.m.
Brownsville Pace at Brownsville Veterans, 7:30 p.m.
Harlingen South at Donna High, 7:30 p.m.
Edcouch-Elsa at Weslaco East, 7:30 p.m.
District 30-4A
Vanguard Beethoven at Vanguard Mozart, 7:30 p.m.
IDEA North Mission at Santa Maria, 7:30 p.m.
Grulla at Zapata, 7:30 p.m.
Vanguard Rembrandt at Hidalgo, 7:30 p.m.
District 31-4A
IDEA Alamo at Raymondville, 6 p.m.
IDEA Weslaco Pike at IDEA Donna, 6 p.m.
Progreso at IDEA Edinburg, 6 p.m.
IDEA Edinburg Quest at Monte Alto, 6 p.m.
District 32-4A
Brownsville Jubilee at Port Isabel, 7 p.m.
IDEA Brownsville Sports Park at IDEA Brownsville Riverview, 7 p.m.
La Feria at Rio Hondo, 7 p.m.
Brownsville Harmony at IDEA Brownsville Frontier, 7 p.m.
TAPPS DII State Championship
Brownsville St. Joseph/TMI Episcopal vs. TBD, 9:30 a.m.