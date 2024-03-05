VALLEY HS BOYS SOCCER SCHEDULE

Tuesday’s Games

District 31-6A

Edinburg Economedes at Mission High, 6 p.m.

Edinburg North at PSJA High, 6 p.m.

La Joya High at Edinburg High, 6 p.m.

District 32-6A

Brownsville Rivera at Harlingen High, 5:30 p.m.

Weslaco High at Brownsville Hanna, 5:30 p.m.

Los Fresnos at San Benito, 5:30 p.m.

District 30-5A

Mission Veterans at Rio Grande City, 7:30 p.m.

Roma at Laredo Martin, 7:30 p.m.

Laredo Cigarroa at Laredo Nixon, 7:30 p.m.

La Joya Juarez-Lincoln at La Joya Palmview, 7:30 p.m.

District 31-5A

PSJA Memorial at McAllen Memorial, 8 p.m.

McAllen Rowe at Valley View, 8 p.m.

Sharyland Pioneer at PSJA Southwest, 8 p.m.

PSJA North at Sharyland High, 8 p.m.

McAllen High at Edinburg Vela, 8 p.m.

District 32-5A

Brownsville Porter at Donna North, 7:30 p.m.

Brownsville Veterans at Mercedes, 7:30 p.m.

Brownsville Lopez at Harlingen South, 7:30 p.m.

Weslaco East at Brownsville Pace, 7:30 p.m.

Donna High at Edcouch-Elsa, 7:30 p.m.

District 30-4A

Vanguard Mozart at IDEA North Mission, 7:30 p.m.

Zapata at Vanguard Beethoven, 7:30 p.m.

Hidalgo at IDEA Pharr, 7:30 p.m.

Santa Maria at Vanguard Rembrandt, 7:30 p.m.

District 31-4A

IDEA Donna at Raymondville, 6 p.m.

IDEA Edinburg at IDEA Alamo, 6 p.m.

IDEA Weslaco Pike at IDEA Edinburg Quest, 6 p.m.

Monte Alto at Progreso, 6 p.m.

District 32-4A

La Feria at IDEA Brownsville Sports Park, 7 p.m.

Rio Hondo at Brownsville Jubilee, 7 p.m.

IDEA Brownsville Riverview at Brownsville Harmony, 7 p.m.

IDEA Brownsville Frontier at La Feria, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

TAPPS DII State Semifinals

Brownsville St. Joseph vs. TMI Episcopal, 10 a.m.

Friday’s Games

District 31-6A

Mission High at PSJA High, 6 p.m.

Edinburg Economedes at La Joya High, 6 p.m.

Edinburg High at Edinburg North, 6 p.m.

District 32-6A

Brownsville Hanna at Brownsville Rivera, 5:30 p.m.

Harlingen High at Los Fresnos, 5:30 p.m.

San Benito at Weslaco High, 5:30 p.m.

District 30-5A

Rio Grande City at Roma, 7:30 p.m.

Laredo Martin at Mission Veterans, 7:30 p.m.

Laredo Nixon at La Joya Juarez-Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.

La Joya Palmview at Laredo Cigarroa, 7:30 p.m.

District 31-5A

McAllen Memorial at McAllen Rowe, 8 p.m.

PSJA Southwest at PSJA Memorial, 8 p.m.

Valley View at PSJA North, 8 p.m.

Edinburg Vela at Sharyland Pioneer, 8 p.m.

Sharyland High at McAllen High, 8 p.m.

District 32-5A

Donna North at Mercedes, 7:30 p.m.

Brownsville Porter at Brownsville Lopez, 7:30 p.m.

Brownsville Pace at Brownsville Veterans, 7:30 p.m.

Harlingen South at Donna High, 7:30 p.m.

Edcouch-Elsa at Weslaco East, 7:30 p.m.

District 30-4A

Vanguard Beethoven at Vanguard Mozart, 7:30 p.m.

IDEA North Mission at Santa Maria, 7:30 p.m.

Grulla at Zapata, 7:30 p.m.

Vanguard Rembrandt at Hidalgo, 7:30 p.m.

District 31-4A

IDEA Alamo at Raymondville, 6 p.m.

IDEA Weslaco Pike at IDEA Donna, 6 p.m.

Progreso at IDEA Edinburg, 6 p.m.

IDEA Edinburg Quest at Monte Alto, 6 p.m.

District 32-4A

Brownsville Jubilee at Port Isabel, 7 p.m.

IDEA Brownsville Sports Park at IDEA Brownsville Riverview, 7 p.m.

La Feria at Rio Hondo, 7 p.m.

Brownsville Harmony at IDEA Brownsville Frontier, 7 p.m.

TAPPS DII State Championship

Brownsville St. Joseph/TMI Episcopal vs. TBD, 9:30 a.m.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR