Weslaco High's Lola Reyes (1) celebrates after touching home plate to make it 1-0 in the fifth inning against La Joya High in a Regional Quarter Finals one game at the La Joya Baseball Complex on Thursday, May 9, 2024, in La Joya. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Weslaco High's Ema Galvan (10) heads to first base after a hit against La Joya High in a Regional Quarter Finals one game at the La Joya Baseball Complex on Thursday, May 9, 2024, in La Joya. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Weslaco High's Andrea Ortiz (11) and Mia Rodriguez (34) celebrate a double play against La Joya High in a Regional Quarter Finals one game at the La Joya Baseball Complex on Thursday, May 9, 2024, in La Joya. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Weslaco High's Madelynn Cantu (27) pitches against against La Joya High in a Regional Quarter Finals one game at the La Joya Baseball Complex on Thursday, May 9, 2024, in La Joya. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Weslaco High's Mia Rodriguez (34) throws to first from second to secure a double play against La Joya High in a Regional Quarter Finals one game at the La Joya Baseball Complex on Thursday, May 9, 2024, in La Joya. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Weslaco High's Mia Rodriguez (34) celebrates her double play against La Joya High in a Regional Quarter Finals one game at the La Joya Baseball Complex on Thursday, May 9, 2024, in La Joya. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Weslaco High's Lola Reyes (1) slides safely into third base as La Joya High's Jenessa Cortinas (11) waits for the throw during the fifth inning in a Regional Quarter Finals one game at the La Joya Baseball Complex on Thursday, May 9, 2024, in La Joya. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) La Joya High's Arlette Hernandez (34) hits in a Regional Quarter Finals one game against Weslaco High at the La Joya Baseball Complex on Thursday, May 9, 2024, in La Joya. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Weslaco High's Andrea Ortiz (11) celebrates with teammates on the pitcher mound in a Regional Quarter Finals one game against La Joya High at the La Joya Baseball Complex on Thursday, May 9, 2024, in La Joya. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Weslaco High's Mia Rodriguez (34) attempts to beat the runner at first base against La Joya High in a Regional Quarter Finals one game at the La Joya Baseball Complex on Thursday, May 9, 2024, in La Joya. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])