LA JOYA — Weslaco High’s defense turned three double plays, and Dayla Hinojosa brought in the game’s only run as the Panthers won Game 1 of a best-of-three Region IV-6A quarterfinal series against La Joya 1-0 on Thursday at the Leo Garza Jr. Baseball/Softball Complex in La Joya.

The victory puts the Panthers in position to close the series out at home tomorrow.

Defense took centerstage during the class between the District 31-6A champion Coyotes and 32-6A champion Panthers, with the two teams combining for just four hits in seven innings played.

La Joya junior Arlette Hernandez commanded the Coyotes’ defense from the circle, recording 14 strikeouts, including three during a nine-pitch sixth inning.

On the other side, senior first baseman Elizabeth Craig anchored the Panthers defense, helping out on all three of the Panthers’ double-plays.

Stout defensive performances on both sides made it difficult for either team to get on base, with neither the Coyotes nor Panthers posing any real scoring threat through the first five innings.

A single by Lola Reyes during the top of the fifth, followed by a stolen base by the junior centerfielder presented Weslaco High with its first real scoring opportunity of the game.

An error by the Coyotes defense advanced Reyes to third on the ensuing play, placing Dayla Hinojosa in position to bring in the go-ahead run.

Hinojosa did just that, recording a groundout RBI to first to bring in Reyes and give Weslaco the lead.

With the lead in tow, the Panthers defense buckled down over the final three innings, never allowing the Coyotes to get into scoring position en route to the Game 1 victory.

The Panthers can punch their ticket to the Region IV-6A semifinals with a win against the Coyotes tomorrow, with Game 2 set for 7 p.m. at Weslaco High.

The Coyotes will look to stave off elimination and force a Game 3, which is set for 7 p.m. Saturday at the Leo Garza Jr. Baseball/Softball Complex in La Joya if needed.

